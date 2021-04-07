Boater's World Marine Centers Names Stewart Thompson Division President

TAMPA, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Network, LLC., parent company of marine and powersports mega brands Boater's World, Partzilla, and Boats.net, recently announced the promotion of Stewart Thompson to President of the brand's Boater's World Marine Centers division.

"The recent resurgence in boating, and its acceleration brought on by the COVID pandemic, has created new opportunities for expansion of our Boater's World Marine Centers division. As many businesses struggle in these trying times, the opposite has happened in the marine industry for our Boater's World dealerships, as Stewart Thompson has proven himself to be a determined, innovative leader, well-prepared to manage top-talent and capitalize on opportunities."

— Martin Polo, CEO, Outdoor Network, LLC.

Since Stewart Thompson took over leadership of the Boater's World brand identity in 2018, the brand has seen strong and consistent growth transform gradually into record-breaking sales. Thompson has brought to the dealership network an innovative leadership style, and an ambitious overhaul business plan that includes – amongst other successes – the implementation of a highly successful used boat purchasing, refurbishing, and sales department. Heading into Q2, the Boater's World network of dealerships is currently on track to triple the brand's business in 2021.

"Stewart Thompson has transformed Boater's World Marine Centers into a business that is envied by many industry leaders. Based on this success and the demand in the industry for a new innovative and excellent marine dealership model, we are very excited to have Stewart leading our expansion efforts as President of Boater's World."

— Bill Saunders, Vice President of Retail Operations, Outdoor Network, LLC.

With Thompson in the strategic driver's seat, Outdoor Network, LLC. has also announced the purchase of a new Boater's World Marine Centers location in Bradenton, FL. The new dealership is scheduled to open on June 1, 2021. Thompson will be responsible for the continued development of the brand's flagship Boater's World location in Central Florida, as well as the expansion, operational activities and development of all future Boater's World dealerships.

ABOUT BOATER'S WORLD MARINE CENTERS

Boater's World Marine Centers is an authorized dealer for Yamaha, Mercury, Key West, Hurricane, Mako, Seafox, Carolina Skiff, and more. For a complete list of supported manufacturers, visit Boatersworld.com. An industry leading group of marine dealerships, the brand is renowned for providing boating enthusiasts with the lowest prices on new and pre-owned boats, outboard motors, and marine parts.

SOURCE Boater's World Marine Centers