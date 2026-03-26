Boats Group and Elburg Yachting Expand Two-Decade Partnership with Global Marketing Agreement

MIAMI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group, the world's leading online marketplace for buying and selling boats, today announced a new two-year partnership with Elburg Yachting, one of the Netherlands' leading yacht brokerages. A Boats Group customer for nearly 20 years, Elburg Yachting has again selected the company's highest global membership tier to expand international visibility for its premium yacht listings.

With buyers increasingly searching across borders, Elburg Yachting ensures its listings reach the largest and most relevant audience worldwide, while also benefiting from Boats Group's advanced analytics tools that provide insight into buyer behavior and allow the brokerage to benchmark the performance of its listings. The global membership also signals Elburg Yachting's commitment to providing one of the most comprehensive marketing programs available for its clients' yachts, differentiating its listings in an increasingly competitive international brokerage market.

Based at the yard of Jachtcenter Elburg in the Netherlands, Elburg Yachting has built a strong reputation for representing luxury motor yachts and delivering a full-service brokerage experience for buyers and sellers. A key part of Elburg Yachting's marketing strategy is presenting its listings through high-quality professional photography and videography, ensuring each yacht is showcased to buyers at the highest standard across Boats Group's platforms.

Through its global membership, Elburg Yachting maintains strong exposure across Boats Group's leading marketplaces, including YachtWorld, boats.com, and key European portals, particularly in the Dutch and German markets. Together, these platforms attract millions of active boat shoppers each month and provide brokers with powerful marketing tools and performance insights.

"At Elburg Yachting, our clients expect their yachts to be presented to the widest and most relevant international audience," said Anna-Beth van Dalfsen, Head of Marketing at Elburg Yachting. "Boats Group's marketplaces give us the broadest international exposure by promoting our listings across their various portals, helping connect our listings with serious buyers around the world."

"Elburg Yachting has built an outstanding reputation in the European brokerage market through its professionalism, expertise and high-quality motor yacht portfolio," said Andreas Madsen, Chief Revenue Officer at Boats Group. "After nearly two decades working together, we're proud they've chosen our highest global membership tier to showcase their listings and leverage Boats Group's global audience and market intelligence."

The partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to delivering exceptional service to yacht buyers and sellers while leveraging Boats Group's global marketplaces, marketing tools, and data insights to drive successful yacht transactions.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

About Elburg Yachting

Elburg Yachting is an international yacht brokerage based in Elburg, the Netherlands, operating from Jachtcenter Elburg. Specializing in high-quality motor yachts typically ranging up to 25 meters, with select listings up to 37 meters, the brokerage provides full-service yacht sales supported by an experienced multilingual team and a modern sales marina serving buyers and sellers across Europe and beyond.

The location in Elburg offers the ideal infrastructure to present your yacht to potential buyers in the best possible way. At their shipyard, around 100–150 yachts are available for viewing 7 days a week, without an appointment. It is a permanent "Elburg Yachting Boat Show," open 360 days a year. This accessible approach gives buyers the opportunity to make objective comparisons and leaves them amazed by the possibilities. It is the ideal way to generate as much targeted interest as possible.

In 2020, Elburg Yachting acquired Jachtcenter Elburg and its 60,000 m² shipyard, with a 100- ton Marine Travelift, a 30-ton crane, and 19 hangars. The yard is home of carpenters, welders, and ships' chandler.

Press Contact:

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group