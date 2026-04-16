YachtCloser Launches First Major Redesign With New Mobile-Optimized Experience

MIAMI, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group, the marine industry's leading marketplace and technology provider, today announced the rollout of a newly redesigned YachtCloser experience – its industry-leading web-based contract management product. This marks the first major redesign in YachtCloser's history, introducing a cleaner, more modern interface while preserving the powerful functionality that has made it a critical tool in boat and yacht transactions.

YachtCloser is a core part of Boats Group's connected platform, playing a central role in the boat buying and selling journey. The product streamlines the complex process of managing contracts, documents, and transaction workflows between buyers, sellers, brokers, and service providers. By digitizing and simplifying these traditionally manual processes, YachtCloser helps reduce friction, improve transparency, and accelerate deal completion across the marine industry.

The updated experience is designed to enhance usability, improve performance, and enable faster innovation moving forward. While the product's core capabilities remain unchanged, users will benefit from a more intuitive and streamlined environment that supports how modern marine professionals work – whether in the office, at the marina, or on the go.

"This redesign marks an exciting step forward for YachtCloser," said Mike Grabowski, Chief Product Officer at Boats Group. "We've modernized the experience in a way that makes it more intuitive, more accessible, and fully mobile-ready while keeping everything our users rely on intact. YachtCloser is a critical part of our platform, and this evolution ensures we're continuing to meet the needs of brokers, dealers, and buyers in a fast-moving, increasingly digital marketplace."

For brokers and dealers, YachtCloser serves as an essential operational backbone – centralizing deal management, reducing administrative burden, and enabling teams to close transactions more efficiently. For consumers, the product provides a more transparent and seamless experience, helping simplify what is often one of the most complex and high-value purchases they will make.

Key updates include a redesigned navigation system, improved data visibility, and a fully responsive interface optimized for mobile use. The mobile-friendly experience is a central enhancement, allowing brokers and teams to seamlessly manage transactions, review documents, and access insights from any device, ensuring deals can move forward anytime, anywhere.

New features and improvements include:

Updated navigation: A new left-side navigation organizes actions and sub-navigation more intuitively, making it easier to move through the platform.

A new left-side navigation organizes actions and sub-navigation more intuitively, making it easier to move through the platform. Mobile-friendly experience: YachtCloser is now fully responsive, delivering a seamless experience across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

YachtCloser is now fully responsive, delivering a seamless experience across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. Refreshed Helm page: Key statistics and insights are presented in a cleaner, more streamlined layout.

Key statistics and insights are presented in a cleaner, more streamlined layout. New Overview pages: Inventory, Deal, and DocCloser sections now include overview pages, allowing users to quickly access critical information at a glance.

This redesign also lays the foundation for continued platform evolution, enabling faster updates and ongoing improvements without disrupting existing workflows. As the marine industry continues to digitize, YachtCloser strengthens Boats Group's ability to support customers across the full transaction lifecycle—from initial discovery to closing.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

Press Contact:

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group