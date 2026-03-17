Boats Group and Mariner International Renew Multi-Year Partnership to Expand Global Reach for Yacht Ownership Programs

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group, the global leader in online marketplaces and digital marketing solutions for the recreational marine industry, today announced a renewed multi-year partnership with Mariner International, part of Travelopia's Marine Yachts division and the organization behind The Moorings, Sunsail, and Leopard Catamarans. The partnership supports Mariner International's continued growth by connecting prospective yacht owners with its unique ownership-to-charter programs through Boats Group's leading digital marketplaces.

Through the agreement, Mariner International will continue leveraging Boats Group's platforms – including YachtWorld and boats.com – to reach a global audience of boating enthusiasts exploring yacht ownership opportunities. Unlike traditional brokerage listings focused solely on vessel sales, Mariner International's model allows owners to place their yachts into professionally managed charter fleets, helping offset ownership costs while providing access to sailing destinations around the world.

Boats Group's marketplaces attract millions of high-intent buyers and boating enthusiasts each month, offering Mariner International a powerful platform to educate prospective owners about the benefits of charter-managed ownership programs and the lifestyle opportunities they provide.

"Mariner International represents a distinctive segment of the marine market where ownership and charter experiences intersect," said Andreas Madsen, Chief Revenue Officer at Boats Group. "Our marketplaces allow them to reach boating enthusiasts who may be exploring ownership for the first time and introduce them to a model that combines personal use with the ability to generate charter income."

Operating within Travelopia's Marine Yachts division, Mariner International supports globally recognized brands including Sunsail, The Moorings, and Leopard Catamarans. Through its ownership programs, customers can purchase a yacht that is professionally managed within charter fleets in premier sailing destinations worldwide.

"Boats Group helps us connect with a broad audience of passionate boaters who are considering yacht ownership and exploring different ways to make it possible," said Katie Campbell, Marketing Manager at Mariner International. "Their marketplaces provide a valuable platform to introduce our ownership programs and the unique lifestyle opportunities they offer."

The renewed partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to expanding access to boating and sailing experiences by helping prospective owners discover flexible pathways to yacht ownership.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

About Mariner International

Mariner International is part of Travelopia's Marine Yachts division, which includes leading brands such as Sunsail, The Moorings, and Leopard Catamarans. The division offers yacht ownership, charter, and sailing experiences in destinations around the world, providing customers with opportunities to enjoy sailing while participating in professionally managed charter programs.

Press Contact:

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group