Boats Group and United Yacht Sales Renew Multi-Year Partnership Through 2027, Reinforcing a Shared Commitment to Broker Success

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group, a global leader in digital marketplaces for buying and selling boats, today announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with United Yacht Sales, extending their collaboration through the end of 2027. The multi-year agreement reflects a shared set of values and a common mission: empowering professional yacht brokers with the reach, tools, and support they need to deliver results for their clients.

United Yacht Sales, widely recognized as the world's largest yacht brokerage, operates a global network of more than 250 experienced brokers across 25 offices, all dedicated to helping buyers and sellers navigate the yacht market with confidence, transparency, and trust. That broker-first philosophy is central to United's continued partnership with Boats Group.

"United Yacht Sales was built on the belief that brokers succeed when they are supported by the strongest platforms, widest exposure, and best tools available," said Brian Boettler, CEO of United Yacht Sales. "Boats Group consistently delivers on that promise by connecting our brokers with qualified, in-market buyers at scale, helping us better serve our clients and move yachts more efficiently."

Founded on integrity, service, and long-term relationships, United Yacht Sales has grown into a global brokerage powerhouse by staying focused on outcomes for its brokers and their clients. Boats Group plays a critical role in that success by amplifying broker expertise through unmatched marketplace reach and performance-driven advertising solutions.

"Our partnership with Boats Group is built on shared momentum and mutual respect," said Jeff Palmer, President of United Yacht Sales. "Their platforms expand our reach, strengthen our marketing efforts, and consistently put our brokers in front of serious buyers. That support allows our team to focus on what they do best – building relationships, advising clients, and successfully closing deals."

Through Boats Group's industry-leading marketplaces and advertising capabilities, United Yacht Sales brokers gain access to one of the largest and most engaged audiences of boat buyers in the world. This exposure enables brokers to win listings, generate high-quality leads, and reduce time-to-sale in an increasingly competitive global market.

"United Yacht Sales been a leader in the industry for many years," said Andreas Madsen, Chief Revenue Officer of Boats Group. "They choose Boats Group because our focus is the same as theirs: measurable performance, real buyer demand, and long-term broker success. This renewed partnership reinforces our commitment to investing in the tools, reach, and insights that help United's brokers grow their business."

The renewed agreement through 2027 underscores both companies' commitment to collaboration, continuous improvement, and driving meaningful value for brokers across the marine industry.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, we provide data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

About United Yacht Sales

United Yacht Sales has the world's largest network of boat buyers and sellers in the industry, thanks to our team of over 250 yacht brokers in 104 different locations. Whether buying a luxury boat or selling one, we have the right expert on staff to assist you in navigating the brokerage market for your type of yacht. If you're looking at selling a boat, there is no quicker way to get activity than listing it with United. Our entire team is immediately notified every time a listing agreement is made with United Yacht Sales and many boats are sold before they ever even make it online. Our support team is among the best in the industry at marketing your yacht. 100% of our marketing budget goes towards advertising our clients' listings, a claim not many other firms can make.

