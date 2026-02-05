Boats Group Announces Renewal with Current Yachts, Highlighting YachtWorld's Role in Powering Brokerage Growth at Every Stage

MIAMI, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group, the global leader in online boat and yacht marketplaces including YachtWorld, Boat Trader, and boats.com, today announced the renewal of its agreement with Current Yachts, reaffirming YachtWorld's position as the foundational marketplace for brokerage firms — from newly launched independents to the industry's largest brands.

The renewal reflects a shared understanding across the marine industry: while brokerage models continue to evolve, access to the right tools and the world's largest audience of qualified yacht buyers remains essential. YachtWorld delivers both, combining unmatched global reach with performance-driven tools that help brokerages compete on results, not scale alone.

"YachtWorld was built to give brokers — large or small — equal access to serious buyers, robust marketing tools, and transparent performance insights," said Andreas Madsen, Chief Revenue Officer at Boats Group. "That level playing field is exactly why brokerages continue to choose YachtWorld when outcomes matter most, particularly when they are building, growing, or redefining their business."

Maryline Bosser, Co-Founder of Current Yachts, brings deep industry experience to her modern brokerage approach. As a vocal defender of measurable results and return on investment, she selected YachtWorld as her first marketplace partner when launching her firm – a decision driven by performance data and firsthand knowledge of where listings convert.

"I've always championed brokerages that can prove their value through results," said Bosser. "YachtWorld is a clear first choice because it consistently delivers the qualified buyer traffic, market credibility, and performance analytics that sellers need to make informed decisions."

Current Yachts operates with a service-based, transparent pricing model designed to give sellers flexibility and control. Its continued participation on YachtWorld reinforces a broader industry reality: innovative business models are strongest when paired with proven marketplaces that drive demand, accountability, and measurable performance.

"Seller expectations ultimately set the standard," added Madsen. "Today's sellers are informed, decisive, and clear about where their boats need to be listed. YachtWorld remains the marketplace they ask for by name because it delivers results."

YachtWorld attracts millions of high-intent yacht buyers globally each year and is widely regarded as the definitive destination for yacht discovery. For brokerages navigating a competitive and evolving market, the combination of scale, data, and performance tools continues to be a decisive advantage.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader , YachtWorld , and boats.com . With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

About Current Yachts

Current Yachts is a licensed yacht brokerage firm co-founded by marine industry veterans Amanda Haley of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Maryline Bossar of Annapolis, MD, along with technical co-founders Jeff Dorso (25+ years scaling startups across multiple sectors) and Sean Walsh (Inc. 500 CTO and AI solutions expert). The company serves yacht owners and buyers seeking alternatives to traditional commission-based brokerage models.

