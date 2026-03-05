Boats Group Releases 2025 Market Index Report Highlighting Stabilization and Renewed Momentum Across the Boating Market

MIAMI, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group, the parent company of leading global marketplaces including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com, today released its 2025 Market Index Report, painting a picture of a boating market that regained its footing as the year progressed and enters 2026 from a position of strengthening stability.

While economic pressures continued to influence buyer behavior in 2025, the year ultimately unfolded as one of recalibration rather than decline. After a softer first half, global boat sales steadied in the third quarter and returned to modest year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter. Although full-year sales finished 9% below 2024 levels, the trajectory of the year tells a more constructive story — one of improving momentum and strengthening fundamentals.

Consumer interest in boating remained resilient throughout the year. Global boat-related searches on Google increased 1% year over year, underscoring that underlying demand did not disappear. Instead, buyers became more deliberate, spending additional time researching inventory, comparing pricing, and waiting for compelling value before making purchase decisions.

"The story of 2025 is about stabilization and discipline," said Courtney Chalmers, Chief Brand & Communications Officer at Boats Group. "We saw consistent consumer engagement, pricing resilience, and clear improvement in the second half of the year. Those signals suggest the industry is building toward a healthier balance as we move into 2026."

The report details how this shift played out across new and used inventory, length segments, propulsion types, and regional markets. Pricing remained firm in many categories despite lower overall volumes, and days on market, while elevated, began to moderate later in the year. Together, these trends reflect a market where supply and demand are coming back into closer alignment.

As the industry looks ahead, the second-half stabilization observed in 2025 suggests a more normalized seasonal curve may be emerging. While disciplined pricing and inventory management remain essential, the data points to a market operating from a more stable foundation, characterized by realistic expectations, engaged buyers, and improving sales pace.

"The late-year momentum we saw in 2025 provides credible reason for cautious optimism," Chalmers added. "Marine professionals who stay visible, leverage market data, and align their strategies with evolving buyer behavior will be well positioned to capture opportunity in the year ahead."

The 2025 Market Index draws on self-reported and contracted sold boat data, along with marketplace engagement insights, to provide a comprehensive view of market performance and forward-looking guidance for brokers, dealers, and OEMs.

The full report is available for download here .

