Boats Group Announces New Performance Insights Reports in BoatWizard

Broker- and dealer-informed reporting delivers clear, real-time insight that makes digital marketing easier to understand and easier to act on

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group today announced the release of new and enhanced Performance Insights Reports in BoatWizard, the industry's leading inventory management system for brokers and dealers. Built directly from broker and dealer input, these reports provide exclusive, real-time visibility into how inventory is discovered, viewed, and engaged with online – helping members clearly understand performance, prioritize effort, and market inventory more efficiently.

Available in the refreshed Reports section of BoatWizard, the new tools apply advanced data analysis to Boats Group's marketplace activity, surfacing practical and easy-to-use insights. The result is reporting that reduces guesswork, connects digital activity to measurable outcomes, and supports more confident marketing decisions.

"Our goal with these reports is to make online performance easier to understand and easier to act on," said Mike Grabowski, Chief Product Officer at Boats Group. "By turning real marketplace activity into clear, straightforward insight, we're helping brokers and dealers see the value of their digital marketing and focus on what truly drives results."

New and Enhanced Reports

Listing Optimizer

Developed in response to member feedback, Listing Optimizer provides clear guidance on how listing quality impacts visibility and engagement. By identifying specific improvements, such as adding photos or refining details, the report enables brokers and dealers to quickly enhance performance without adding complexity to their workflow.

Search Demand

Search Demand gives top-tier members exclusive, real-time visibility into what buyers are actively searching for across Boats Group marketplaces – insight that is not available elsewhere in the industry. Powered by AI, the report captures live search activity, showing how demand for specific makes, models, and classes is trending over time and how that demand compares to overall market interest.

This level of insight helps brokers and dealers make more informed inventory acquisition and marketing decisions by identifying where buyer interest is strongest today. AdvantageSelect level members can use Search Demand to validate purchasing strategies, prioritize inventory, address gaps in their inventory, and align marketing efforts with demonstrated buyer intent – providing a clearer, more measurable foundation for decisions that directly impact performance.

Enhanced Market Insights

The enhanced Market Insights report provides deeper context by comparing a dealer's listings against broader local market activity. This view makes it easier to identify strengths, uncover gaps, and spot opportunities to refine marketing strategies.

Listing Performance

The refreshed Reports experience continues to focus on Listing Performance, providing a streamlined view of average listing scores, impressions, views, and interactions across all portals. With data updated through the prior day, brokers and dealers have timely insight into how their online presence is performing.

By combining intuitive reporting with exclusive, real-time marketplace data, these updates help brokers and dealers make more informed decisions and invest with confidence, backed by insight that is unique to Boats Group.

To access the new reporting tools, customers should log in to their BoatWizard account. For more information about these insights, customers are encouraged to visit the Boats Group Help Center.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, we provide data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

Media Contact:

Courtney Chalmers

VP of Marketing, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group