Boats Group Renews Support for Yacht Brokers Association of America to Advance Broker Education, Transparency, and Consumer Trust

Collaboration reflects shared commitment to professionalism and meeting the expectations of today's informed boat buyers

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group, the leading provider of digital marketplaces, software platforms, and data solutions for the global recreational marine industry, today announced the renewal of its support for the Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA), a professional trade association dedicated to promoting ethical standards, education, and cooperation among yacht and boat brokers.

The renewed agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening professionalism within the brokerage community while responding to the evolving expectations of today's boat buyers and sellers.

As the largest network of recreational marine marketplaces – including YachtWorld, Boat Trader, and boats.com – Boats Group engages with more than 15 million boat shoppers every month, providing unique insights into how consumers research, evaluate, and purchase boats. Across these marketplaces, one message from buyers has become increasingly clear: consumers want transparency, they want to see the full breadth of what's available on the market, and they want to feel confident that the professionals they work with operate with expertise and integrity.

YBAA's longstanding mission to promote education, ethical conduct, and professional standards among yacht brokers closely aligns with those expectations.

"Today's buyers are informed and intentional," said Courtney Chalmers. "They want to explore the market, understand their options, and connect with professionals they can trust when they're ready to take the next step. Our support for YBAA reflects a shared belief that a transparent marketplace supported by educated, professional brokers ultimately benefits everyone — buyers, sellers, and the industry as a whole."

"YBAA exists to elevate the professionalism and credibility of yacht brokers," said JP Skov, Executive Director of the Yacht Brokers Association of America. "The continued support from Boats Group helps ensure our members remain connected to the real dynamics of the marketplace while gaining access to insights and education that help them better serve today's informed buyers. When brokers combine professional standards with the visibility and transparency that modern consumers expect, the entire buying and selling experience improves."

As part of this ongoing support, Boats Group will continue to champion the Certified Professional Yacht Broker (CPYB) program — the industry's premier certification for yacht brokers — as the Exclusive CPYB Diamond Sponsor. The certification, administered by YBAA, helps ensure brokers meet rigorous standards of professionalism, ethics, and expertise.

Boats Group will also expand educational opportunities for YBAA members by sharing marketplace insights, consumer behavior trends, and product expertise through quarterly webinars and presentations. In addition, Boats Group will participate in YBAA educational programming, including sessions at YBAA University and other association events designed to help brokers stay informed about evolving technology, market conditions, and buyer expectations.

Leadership from Boats Group and YBAA will also meet regularly to exchange feedback and discuss emerging industry trends, ensuring the brokerage community continues to evolve in line with the expectations of modern boat buyers.

By combining YBAA's leadership in broker education and professional standards with Boats Group's global marketplace scale and consumer insights, the collaboration helps ensure that professional brokers remain at the center of a transparent, trusted, and effective boat buying experience.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

About YBAA

Setting the standard since 1920, Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) advances the highest levels of professionalism, ethics, and expertise in the yacht brokerage industry through its three strategic pillars of Professional Education, Professional Excellence, and Professional Standards. The Certified Professional Yacht Broker (CPYB) program is the only nationally recognized credential in the profession and helps define what it means to be a true professional in the marine marketplace. For more information, visit www.ybaa.org.

Press Contact:

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group