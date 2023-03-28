Bob Currier Joins HCI Equity Partners' Executive Partner Group

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI") announced today that Bob Currier has joined the HCI Executive Partner group to advise on human capital management, including talent acquisition, organizational design, leadership development and succession throughout the entire HCI portfolio. HCI is a lower middle market private equity firm that partners with family and founder-owned manufacturing, service and distribution companies.

Mr. Currier is currently consulting with the human resources division at HCI portfolio company Tech24, where he has supported the rapid growth of the company by leading the diligence and integration of 15 add-on acquisitions. Prior to joining Tech24, he concurrently served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources for the Building Services and Industrial Services segments at EMCOR. Previously, he spent over 30 years at Carrier Corporation, then a division of United Technologies, where he held multiple HR positions for the company's North America businesses including VPHR for the overall North America HVAC business. Mr. Currier has a BS in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and participated in senior leadership development programs conducted by EMCOR at Babson College and the Thayer Institute at West Point as well as United Technologies' programs at UVa's Darden school of Business.

HCI Managing Partner Doug McCormick said, "We are excited to add Bob to the HCI Executive Partner roster after experiencing his great leadership and passion for human capital at Tech24. Building world class teams to drive organizational transformation is central to HCI's investment strategy and Bob's extensive knowledge in this area will make a significant impact throughout the rest of our portfolio."

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

