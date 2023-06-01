BOB LOCKWOOD JOINS JEGI CLARITY AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JEGI CLARITY, a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the global media, marketing, information and technology industries, headquartered in New York, NY and London, UK, is pleased to announce that Bob Lockwood has joined the firm as Managing Director. Bob has over 25 years of investment banking experience at both large and boutique firms, focusing on the internet, digital media and application software sectors.

Prior to JEGI CLARITY, Bob was a Managing Director at Lincoln International in their TMT Group. He advised leading growth companies across multiple internet sectors, including advertising and marketing technology and services, e-commerce, travel & hospitality technology, digital content, and media and entertainment technology. Bob advised private equity and venture capital firms, and leading private and public companies on mergers and acquisitions, as well as private equity and debt capital raises. Prior to joining Lincoln, Bob was a senior TMT banker at leading investment banking firms including Raymond James, Credit Suisse First Boston and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Bob received his BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

Commenting on his new role at JEGI CLARITY, Bob said, "I am incredibly excited to join the global team at JEGI CLARITY. The firm's deep industry relationships, incredible transaction experience and long tenure in the digital media and internet sector are truly unique in today's investment banking world. Joining the firm enables me to elevate my presence in the digital media, marketing and e-commerce sectors. And recent changes in sector and deal market conditions require these expertise and relationships which the JEGI CLARITY team successfully brings to bear for its clients."

Wilma Jordan, Founder & CEO, North America of JEGI CLARITY, noted, "We are very pleased to announce that Bob Lockwood has joined JEGI CLARITY as Managing Director. Bob has a very successful history as a merger and acquisitions advisor and is known for driving outstanding outcomes on behalf of his clients. At JEGI CLARITY, Bob will serve clients in the technology and internet sector with a specific focus on digital transformation of companies in and around these sectors. We welcome Bob to our firm!"

About JEGI CLARITY
JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

