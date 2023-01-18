BobaBam Launches New Variety Pack at Costco

In Celebration Of Lunar New Year, The At-Home Instant Boba Kit Leader Leans Into New Innovations For Boba Lovers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BobaBam, the frozen instant boba kit that lets consumers make boba shop-quality drinks at home in about a minute, is unveiling a new variety pack at over 200 locations across the Northeast and West Coast. This launch follows the brand's recent success at Costco warehouses in the US where BobaBam's Brown Sugar packs sold out in a record of three days. The new variety pack will feature two of BobaBam's newest flavors: Milk Tea and Taro, containing 14 packs (7 of each flavor) with eco-friendly, paper straws included at $12.99 MSRP.

With Milk Tea and Taro flavors being among the best-selling flavors at boba shops nationwide, BobaBam is making it easier for fans of the delicious drink to get more bam for their buck. Each pack is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, nut-free, Kosher, and Halal. With over 40 million drinks sold to date, boba lovers have discovered that they can make all-natural bubble tea drinks, with the authentic taste and texture of boba shops, from the convenience of home. Consumers can add these sweet and chewy boba pearls to any beverage, including traditional milk, plant-based milks, coffee, or tea making it the perfect addition to any Lunar New Year celebration.

"Since its introduction into Costco in 2021, BobaBam has been flying off of shelves and we're excited to be adding our newest flavors to warehouses across the nation," said Brian Khoddam, CEO of BobaBam. "Partnering with this influential retailer is a great opportunity for our brand to connect with families that enjoy boba together. This variety pack was curated based on consumer demand and we're committed to continuing to deliver offerings designed to delight."

Both flavors provide a delicious new option for everyday boba fans. The brand's additional flavors are sold at Giant, Schnucks, and Market Basket. BobaBam is the one-stop-shop for those who love boba and enjoy the ease of making it at home.

BobaBam is a well-funded, high-growth food company that focuses on trends at the intersection of taste, culture, convenience, and value. BobaBam was conceived in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when residents were self-quarantining at home, many boba shops were closed and those that were open had lengthy lines. Bob Yau, the company's Taiwanese-born founder and chairman, returned home from an exhausting experience to get boba for his kids and thought there had to be a better way to satisfy the craving. BobaBam was then created and was quickly brought to mass retail with more than 40 million Boba drinks sold to date. To learn more about BobaBam, visit www.bobabam.com or follow the company's journey on social media at @bobabamofficial.

BEK Foods pioneers new food categories supported and validated with data. The company is the first food brand to successfully bring frozen instant boba to the mass retail market. With a combined total of 75 years of experience in food logistics (ambient, refrigerated, and frozen), wholesale food distribution, supply chain management, business consulting, technology and food marketing. The company specializes in food curation through retail and foodservice channels. BEK Foods' mission is to make the global food system broadly available to new markets, enriching its supply chain and delighting its customers. To learn more about BEK Foods, visit www.bekfoods.com .

