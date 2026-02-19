Inside the Future of Urgent Care: Experity Unveils Live "Clinic of Tomorrow"

Urgent care leaders experience firsthand how AI, automated workflows, and smart design converge at Urgent Care Connect 2026 (Feb. 23–24)

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Experity , the leading on-demand healthcare solution provider serving 22 of the 25 largest enterprise urgent care organizations in the U.S., today announced the debut of an immersive, hands-on experience at Urgent Care Connect 2026 , taking place on February 23-24 in Nashville. A first-of-its-kind concept, the Clinic of Tomorrow allows clinical and operational leaders to engage directly with the latest urgent care AI, kiosks, and equipment in a space designed to reflect the future of care delivery.

"Attendees will experience the clinic as a patient, recognizing how our latest AI technology streamlines workflows, while enhancing performance under real-world constraints," said Dr. Andrea Giamalva, Chief Medical Officer at Experity. "Experity's Clinic of Tomorrow engages all the senses to surface the gaps and friction points urgent care operators face today, all while creating space for the industry to embrace new practices that will shape a more efficient, patient-centered future."

The Clinic of Tomorrow will give Urgent Care Connect attendees the opportunity to test Experity's latest AI solutions, Care Agent, AI Scribe, and AI Insurance Matching . In addition, Amazon is showcasing one of its recently launched Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks and Midmark is incorporating its newest barrier-free exam table and other equipment.

"We've spent decades asking patients to adapt to the way clinics want to work," said Ian Lyman, SVP of Consumer Strategy & Innovation at Experity. "The Clinic of Tomorrow inverts that relationship. The technology becomes the layer that anticipates, coordinates, and follows up, providing patients an experience that meets modern expectations, but also drives efficiencies for clinic operations invisibly behind the scenes. With the technology in the background, caregivers can be fully present, and patients can receive better care faster. Patient-centric and operationally efficient aren't tradeoffs. They're the same thing."

In addition to the Clinic of Tomorrow, Urgent Care Connect 2026 will feature a dynamic lineup of programming designed to challenge, inspire, and equip urgent care leaders for what's next. Attendees will hear from New York Times bestselling author Will Guidara (Unreasonable Hospitality) on elevating service and leadership, experience a stand-up comedy performance from Aaron Weber of the Grand Ole Opry, and gain frontline insights from executive keynotes representing Experity , Amazon Pharmacy , American Family Care , and WellNow Urgent Care , among other industry leaders.

The conference will also host the first-ever live recording of Dx: The Podcast, offer a total of 24 breakout sessions and workshops across growth, staffing, operations, and financial performance, provide access to one-on-one expert consultations in the Guru Zone, and celebrate standout leaders during the Experity Limelight Awards .

Urgent Care Connect 2026 takes place February 23-24 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville, bringing together urgent care professionals from across the country for two days of actionable insights, peer connection, and future-forward innovation. Tickets are on sale now for Urgent Care Connect 2026. Register here .

About Experity

Experity is the leading software and services provider for the U.S. urgent care market, delivering an AI-driven platform that includes electronic medical records, practice management, patient engagement, revenue cycle management/billing, teleradiology, and business intelligence. To support its core business, Experity also owns and operates Urgent Care Consultants and OnePACS, a prominent radiology picture archiving and communications system (PACS). Nearly 50% of urgent care centers nationwide rely on Experity's solutions to support their growth in the dynamic healthcare market. With a purpose to drive the patient-centered healthcare revolution, Experity empowers providers to deliver high-quality, high-velocity healthcare and meet the needs of today's patients. Backed by GTCR, Experity is committed to revolutionizing on-demand healthcare. For more information, visit experityhealth.com .

