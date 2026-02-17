Bobby Krueger Promoted to Vice President, Florida Region

Promotion Highlights Continued Growth and Leadership Within Brennan's Florida Platform

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("BIG"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, announced that Bobby Krueger has been promoted from Senior Associate to Vice President for the Florida Region.

Bobby Krueger, recently promoted to Vice President, Florida Region at Brennan Investment Group. Bobby’s leadership, disciplined approach to underwriting, and strong industry relationships have played a key role in the continued growth of Brennan’s Florida platform.

Over the past five years, Bobby has consistently performed above expectations and has been instrumental in the continued growth of Brennan's Florida platform. Through his disciplined underwriting, market insight, and strong industry relationships, he has played a key role in sourcing and executing transactions that have strengthened the firm's presence throughout the region.

In his new role as Vice President, Bobby will take on expanded responsibilities across acquisitions, development, and asset management within the Florida market. He will continue to identify new opportunities and drive long-term value across Brennan's industrial platform. This promotion reflects Brennan's continued commitment to developing internal talent and strengthening its regional leadership teams nationwide.

"Bobby brings a strong work ethic, thoughtful analysis, and a relationship-driven approach to everything he does," said Robert Krueger, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "His leadership and commitment to excellence have been critical to the success of our Florida region, and this promotion is well deserved."

Kevin Brennan, Chief Investment Officer of Brennan Investment Group, added, "Bobby exemplifies many of the qualities we value at Brennan, in particular: discipline, integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. He has earned the trust of his colleagues and partners through consistent execution and sound judgment. We are excited to see him step into this expanded role as we continue to grow our presence in Florida."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

