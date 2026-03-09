Harrison Wright Promoted to Vice President, Corporate Real Estate Solutions

Promotion Reflects Growth of Corporate Real Estate Platform

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("BIG"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, announced that Harrison Wright has been promoted to Vice President, Corporate Real Estate Solutions.

Harrison Wright has been promoted to Vice President, Corporate Real Estate Solutions at Brennan Investment Group, recognizing his contributions to expanding relationships and executing strategic corporate real estate transactions.

Since joining Brennan Investment Group, Harrison Wright has been instrumental in expanding the firm's corporate real estate network and accelerating transaction volume. Over the past two and a half years, he has consistently identified and executed strategic industrial acquisitions and demonstrated a keen ability to source complex industrial opportunities.

In his new role as Vice President, Harrison will originate and execute corporate real estate solutions nationwide, partnering with occupiers that will include both surplus assets and sale leasebacks.

"Harrison has consistently demonstrated an ability to identify compelling opportunities and navigate complex transactions," said Scott Gibler, Managing Principal and Executive Director of Corporate Real Estate Solutions at Brennan Investment Group. "His entrepreneurial mindset and relationship-driven approach have meaningfully expanded our reach. We are excited to see him take on a larger leadership role."

"Harrison Wright's promotion reflects the leadership, initiative and professionalism he brings to our organization," added Kevin Brennan, Chief Investment Officer of Brennan Investment Group. "He has become a trusted and respected member of our Corporate Real Estate Solutions team and will continue to play an important role in the growth and evolution of our platform. Harrison's promotion underscores Brennan's commitment to recognizing internal talent and investing in leaders who drive strategic growth across its national industrial real estate platform."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

