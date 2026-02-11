Brennan Investment Group to Build New State-of-the-Art Food Processing Facility for Tovala in Winfield, Illinois

New building will support Tovala's expanding food manufacturing operations and reinforce Brennan's expertise in food processing facilities.

WINFIELD, Ill., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group announced today that it has signed a long-term lease with Tovala, for a new 140,340-square-foot, state-of-the-art food processing facility in Winfield, Illinois. The facility will be developed as a build-to-suit with construction scheduled to commence in March 2026 and substantial completion expected in the second quarter of 2027.

Rendering of Brennan Investment Group’s planned 140,340-square-foot build-to-suit food processing facility for Tovala in Winfield, Illinois. The state-of-the-art development will support Tovala’s expanding food manufacturing operations and reflects Brennan’s growing expertise in delivering specialized, mission-critical food processing facilities.

This project represents Brennan Investment Group's fourth build-to-suit development in the food service sector, further strengthening the firm's growing niche and expertise in delivering mission-critical production facilities for customers in various industries, including food processing.

Founded in 2015, Tovala is a leading meal delivery service. Their chef-prepared meals cook effortlessly in their proprietary smart oven, making home cooking a seamless experience. Tovala has delivered more than 45 million meals to date with a vertically integrated model that spans food manufacturing, software, and hardware. The new facility will provide expanded capacity to serve their rapidly expanding customer base.

"This project reflects Brennan's ability to deliver highly specialized, build-to-suit solutions for a wide variety of users, including those in the food service and food processing space," said Tod Greenwood, Head of Build-to-Suit Development at Brennan Investment Group. "We've developed a strong niche in the food processing space by understanding the operational requirements of our tenants and partnering with best-in-class teams to execute complex facilities at a high level."

Greenwood, along with Jack Brennan, Head of Brennan Investment Group's Midwest Region, and Larry DiVito, Director of Development and Construction, represented Brennan Investment Group in the transaction. Jonathan Kohn of Colliers International represented Tovala.

"We're excited to bring a development of this quality to the Village of Winfield," said Jack Brennan. "This facility reflects our long-term commitment to the Midwest and our ability to deliver modern, highly functional industrial buildings that support job creation and economic growth in the communities where we invest."

"This facility represents an important next phase of growth for Tovala as we continue to scale our food operations to meet increasing demand," said Taryn Aronson, Chief Financial Officer at Tovala. "Partnering with Brennan allows us to build a highly specialized facility designed around the complexity of fresh food manufacturing, while creating the infrastructure needed to support our customers across the eastern half of the country."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com

About Tovala:

Tovala is a leader in the meal delivery space, offering a unique twist on traditional meal services by combining chef-crafted meals with smart oven technology. With the simple scan of a QR code, customers can enjoy fresh, pre-prepped meals that cook automatically, creating a seamless, stress-free dining experience. The Tovala app expands this convenience by unlocking hundreds of chef-tested recipes and enabling the smart oven to scan and cook over 1,000 name-brand groceries perfectly with one touch.

