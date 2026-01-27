Bob's Red Mill Announces New Brown Sugar Blondie Baking Mix

Joining the brand's popular Signature Blends Baking Mixes, Brown Sugar Blondie Mix delivers golden, chewy blondies with rich butterscotch flavor and scratch-quality results.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob's Red Mill, a leader in the homemade food movement for more than 40 years, has expanded its Signature Blends Baking Mixes with the introduction of their new Brown Sugar Blondie Mix. Designed to make scratch baking easy without sacrificing quality, the new mix delivers classic homemade blondies that are chewy at the edges, soft in the center, and rich with butterscotch flavor.

Bob's Red Mill Brown Sugar Blondie Baking Mix

Crafted with Bob's signature blend of premium flours, Brown Sugar Blondie Mix creates buttery, golden blondies with the caramelly goodness of brown sugar in every bite. Made with simple, high-quality ingredients, this new mix delivers a soft, tender texture and bakery-quality results at home. Simply add eggs, butter or oil, and vanilla or water to create delicious blondies the easy way. Enjoy these blondies on their own, served warm with a scoop of ice cream, or customized with mix-ins like chocolate chips, toasted nuts or dried fruit.

The new Brown Sugar Blondie Mix joins Bob's Red Mill's Signature Blends Baking Mixes, a line of easy-to-use mixes expertly crafted with premeasured blends of premium flours and high-quality pantry staples. The Signature Blends line also includes the recently launched Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake Mix, the award-winning Fudgy Brownie Mix and fan-favorites like Golden Cornbread Mix, Classic Yellow Cake Mix and Decadent Chocolate Cake Mix.

"Blondies are a timeless dessert, and our Brown Sugar Blondie Mix makes it easy for bakers of all skill levels to create something special to share," said Daniel Barba, Vice President of Marketing at Bob's Red Mill. "At Bob's Red Mill, we believe homemade flavor starts with good ingredients, and our Signature Blends Baking Mixes help bring people together with scratch-quality treats."

Brown Sugar Blondie Mix is rolling out nationwide, available now at Amazon, Kroger, Wakefern and Ahold-Stop & Shop for $4.59, with Walmart and Wegmans launching in March. To learn more about Bob's Red Mill and its expansive line of baking and breakfast foods, visit https://www.bobsredmill.com/.

About Bob's Red Mill

Bob's Red Mill started with good ingredients in 1978, and they've brought people together with delicious homemade food ever since. Inspired by the passion and artisanal expertise of founder Bob Moore, the company is now 100% employee owned, with more than 700 employee owners dedicated to making the best whole grain oats, baking flours and on-the-go snacks. Bob's Red Mill is located in Milwaukie, Oregon, just outside of Portland. Visit www.bobsredmill.com for more information.

