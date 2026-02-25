Bob's Red Mill Unveils New Oat Innovations at Natural Products Expo West 2026

Chocolate Chip Instant Oatmeal and Chocolate Hazelnut Overnight Protein Oats debut alongside an immersive, neighborhood-inspired booth experience bringing the brand's Moregetherness movement to life

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob's Red Mill, a leader in the homemade food movement for more than 40 years, is expanding its line of high-quality oat offerings with two new innovations: Chocolate Chip Instant Oatmeal Packets and Chocolate Hazelnut Overnight Protein Oats. The new products build on the brand's lineup of convenient breakfast solutions made with simple, recognizable ingredients and will debut at Natural Products Expo West 2026, March 3-6, in Anaheim, California (Booth #805). Bob's Red Mill will also be bringing its Moregetherness—more + togetherness—movement to life through an immersive community-centric booth experience, encouraging attendees to build connections through food.

Bob's Red Mill Chocolate Chip Instant Oatmeal and Chocolate Hazelnut Overnight Protein Oats

Indulgent Flavor Varieties Join Oat Offerings

On display at Natural Products Expo West, Bob's Red Mill will be previewing two new oat innovations that expand its convenient, high-quality breakfast offerings:

Scratch-quality oatmeal ready in just three minutes: Chocolate Chip Instant Oatmeal Packets join the brand's line of gluten free and Non-GMO Project Verified Instant Oatmeal Packets. Made with their signature four-oat blend, the new chocolate chip variety features homemade taste and texture and is a good source of fiber.

join the brand's line of gluten free and Non-GMO Project Verified Instant Oatmeal Packets. Made with their signature four-oat blend, the new chocolate chip variety features homemade taste and texture and is a good source of fiber. Rich chocolate flavor and crunchy hazelnuts: Chocolate Hazelnut Overnight Protein Oats are made with Bob's Red Mill's innovative Protein Oats and are an easy way to wake up to 10g of protein – without any added protein powders. Simply add your milk of choice and chill overnight for a convenient, satisfying breakfast.

"Our goal is to continually evolve with how people are eating today," said Daniel Barba, Vice President of Marketing at Bob's Red Mill. "These new oat offerings pair rich, craveable flavors with the nourishment of whole grains, making it easier to enjoy a breakfast that's convenient, thoughtfully made and unmistakably Bob's Red Mill."

Bringing Moregetherness to Natural Products Expo West: Booth #805

As part of the brand's Moregetherness movement, Bob's Red Mill's Natural Products Expo West booth will be transformed into an immersive neighborhood-inspired gathering place, designed to spark connection and community through food. Attendees will have an opportunity to take "Acts of Moregetherness" pledges, committing to simple acts of kindness while sampling brownies and blondies from the brand's Signature Blends Baking Mixes.

Bob's Red Mill will also be featuring neighborhood-inspired programming throughout the show including:

"Welcome, Neighbor" Gathering (March 4, 3-5pm):) : Bob's Red Mill will be partnering with creator and cookbook author Ben Siman Tov (@bengingi) to host a "Welcome, Neighbor!" event, inviting attendees to come together over tea and cookies. The event will feature cookie demonstrations, product sampling and a limited signing of Ben's book, "Eat Small Plates."





: Bob's Red Mill will be partnering with creator and cookbook author to host a "Welcome, Neighbor!" event, inviting attendees to come together over tea and cookies. The event will feature cookie demonstrations, product sampling and a limited signing of Ben's book, "Eat Small Plates." Neighborhood Passport and Block Party (March 5, 3-5pm): Bob's Red Mill will also be hosting a "Neighborhood Passport" program, where attendees visit and collect stamps from the booths of six participating brand partners across the show floor to earn a prize. To celebrate, Bob's Red Mill will be transforming its booth into a Neighborhood Block Party, featuring dishes that showcase products from each partner brand. The activation allows attendees to experience the spirit of Moregetherness and connect over delicious recipes from brands including Applegate Naturals, Runamok, Watkins, California Olive Ranch, St. Dalfour and Nancy's Probiotic Foods.

Visit Bob's Red Mill at Booth #805 in Hall A to learn more about its Moregetherness mission and new product innovations.

About Bob's Red Mill

Bob's Red Mill started with good ingredients in 1978, and they've brought people together with delicious homemade food ever since. Inspired by the passion and artisanal expertise of founder Bob Moore, the company is now 100% employee owned, with more than 700 employee owners dedicated to making the best whole grain oats, baking flours and on-the-go snacks. Bob's Red Mill is located in Milwaukie, Oregon, just outside of Portland. Visit BobsRedMill.com for more information.

Media contact:

Anabel Maldonado

[email protected]

SOURCE Bob's Red Mill