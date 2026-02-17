Bob's Red Mill Gives Communities a Chance to Spread Kindness by Hosting a Little Free Bakery

Launching with Antoni Porowski, the Random Acts of Moregetherness contest invites neighbors nationwide to share food and connections

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob's Red Mill, a leader in the homemade food movement for more than 40 years, is inviting people to spread kindness in their communities through its new Random Acts of Moregetherness Contest. Beginning on Random Acts of Kindness Day, February 17, fans can enter to become a steward of their own Bob's Red Mill Little Free Bakery, a freestanding bakery box designed to encourage everyday acts of sharing through food, marking a new chapter of the brand's Moregetherness movement.

Introducing Bob's Red Mill Little Free Bakeries with Antoni Porowski

Inspired by Little Free Libraries and the grassroots Little Free Bakery movement, Bob's Red Mill is bringing people together to easily share homemade baked goods with their own Little Free Bakeries. Community members are encouraged to leave a treat for neighbors or passersby, experiencing first-hand how small acts of kindness can unlock moments of togetherness and joy. The design is a nod to Bob's Red Mill's original mill and the brand's long-standing commitment to bring people together with homemade food.

To help bring the idea to life, Bob's Red Mill is partnering with Emmy-winning TV personality and home cook Antoni Porowski, who is sharing inspiration for homemade treats – including his Raspberry Pistachio Brownies featuring Bob's Red Mill's Signature Blends Fudgy Brownie Mix.

"I've always seen food as one of the most meaningful ways to bring people together, and Bob's Red Mill's Little Free Bakeries capture that feeling," said Antoni Porowski, host of the upcoming National Geographic show, Best of the World with Antoni Porowski. "There's something special about turning a simple homemade treat into a source of happiness for someone else. Those small, unexpected moments create a shared sense of belonging, whether it's with a neighbor or someone you've never met."

Random Acts of Moregetherness Contest

To celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day, Bob's Red Mill is inviting people to enter for a chance to become one of five Bob's Red Mill Little Free Bakery stewards.

Five winners will receive:

A handcrafted Bob's Red Mill Little Free Bakery

Quarterly shipments of Bob's Red Mill products to help keep their mill stocked throughout the year

The opportunity to bring people together through small, meaningful acts of sharing

To enter, participants will submit a short form explaining why they'd like to become a steward, where they'll install their Bob's Red Mill Little Free Bakery, and how they'll use it to foster Moregetherness in their community—whether that's a neighborhood, apartment building, workplace, or shared public space.

Originally launched to celebrate the power of food to help combat loneliness and bring people together, Moregetherness continues to evolve, embracing the many ways people connect beyond their front doors.

"As our Moregetherness movement continues to grow, we're looking at connection through a wider lens," said Allyson Borozan, Chief Growth Officer of Bob's Red Mill. "Our Little Free Bakery takes the simple act of sharing food beyond next-door neighbors and into the community spaces where people cross paths, creating opportunities for meaningful interaction that feel natural and accessible."

For inspiration on everyday acts of kindness and to enter the Random Acts of Moregetherness Contest, visit Moregetherness.com.

About Bob's Red Mill

Bob's Red Mill started with good ingredients in 1978, and they've brought people together with delicious homemade food ever since. Inspired by the passion and artisanal expertise of founder Bob Moore, the company is now 100% employee owned, with more than 700 employee owners dedicated to making the best whole grain oats, baking flours and on-the-go snacks. Bob's Red Mill is located in Milwaukie, Oregon, just outside of Portland. Visit BobsRedMill.com for more information.

