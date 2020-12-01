Bode Miller Joins Revo as New Global Brand Ambassador of Winter Sports

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revo, the leader in performance sunglasses, is thrilled to name Bode Miller as their new Global Brand Ambassador of winter sports. With the two-time overall World Cup champion and six-time Olympic medalist now on board as an official partner, Revo is making their grand entrance this winter season with the launch of 'Revo x Bode Miller Goggles', an exclusive goggle capsule collection offering best-in-class tech innovation designed to enhance every on-slope experience.

Bode Miller sporting the Revo x Bode Miller Goggles

As the most decorated American skier in history, Bode Miller is an iconic voice who authentically supports top quality products that are proven to perform. Joining the top independent American sunglass brand, Bode's long-term alignment with Revo aims to further propel company growth and new expansion into the winter sports market at global scale, with more collaborations to come.

The Revo x Bode Miller Goggle capsule collection integrates the brand's industry-creating polarized lens technology that has been adapted for the slopes with Photochromic properties. The collection has been curated for easy consumer choice with a limited run of two styles and carefully selected colorways. Bode played a significant, hands-on role in Revo's product development and testing process, offering his seal of approval attributed to:

Revo's high-contrast polarized Serilium+ lenses: a lightweight, impact-resistant, glare-reducing nylon;

Revo's Light Management System™: Filters harmful UV, HEV and Blue Light while reducing glare and enhancing clarity of digital screens;

Revo's Photochromic Lens Technology: Automatic adjustments made for every light condition encountered on the slopes, ensuring skiers have the best possible view;

Universal Fit: Goggles can integrate with most helmets;

Rx-Ready: Goggles accept a prescription with a custom insert;

Signature Colors: Mirrored lens colors come in Blue Water and Solar Orange.

"I haven't been skiing as long as Bode has – I only started when I was 13, but I love the sport as much as the pros do," Remarked Cliff Robinson, CEO of Revo. "On behalf of Revo, we're humbled to have this tremendous opportunity to marry our best-in-class technology with the best American Male skier of our era—perhaps ever. I'm confident that our fans and Bode's fans alike are going to love this new exclusive goggle collection."

"As someone with blue eyes, I'm super sensitive to light...and all of my kids have my eyes as well, so there are a lot of Revos in my house!" stated Bode Miller. "We love how their perfectly polarized protection keeps our eyes safe on and off the slopes. I'm thrilled to be named Global Brand Ambassador and for the opportunity to bring this first collection of goggles to market this season in partnership with one of America's longstanding trusted brands."

Browse the Revo x Bode Miller collection today . Goggles in the collection are part of a limited run and will have an MSRP of $229. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Bode's Turtle Ridge Foundation , a non-profit organization supporting adaptive and youth sports programs.

ABOUT REVO

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Now, 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world. To learn more, visit www.revo.com .

