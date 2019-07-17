WASHINGTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Bodum-Recalls-Toasters-Due-to-Shock-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Bodum Bistro Toasters

Hazard: The recalled toasters can leak electric current when operating at the maximum normal temperature, posing a shock hazard to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toasters and return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund or contact Bodum to receive a prepaid mailer to return the toaster for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Bodum toll-free at 833-722-6386 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.bodum.com and click on Product Advisories for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 2,400 (In addition, about 1,480 in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves two models of the Bodum Bistro toaster in stainless steel: (1) a two-slice model with SKU 10709-16-4 and (2) a four-slice model with SKU 11840-16. The SKU number appears on the bottom of the toaster. The word "Bodum" is embossed on the side of the products.

Incidents/Injuries: No injuries have been reported in the U.S. There were eight reports of consumers being shocked when touching the toaster in Canada.

Sold At: Crate & Barrel and home appliance stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2018 through June 2019 for between $24 and $44.

Importer: Bodum USA Inc., New York, N.Y.

Manufacturer: EnTech Products Ltd., of Hong Kong, China

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.



Recall Number: 19-169

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

