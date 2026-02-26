CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Feb 26, 2026, 10:31 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Dupray-USA-Recalls-Neat-Steam-Cleaners-Due-to-Risk-of-Burn-Hazards-or-Serious-Injury

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Royal-Oak-Enterprises-Recalls-Lighters-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Multipurpose-Lighters
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/PQL-Recalls-High-Bay-Linear-LED-Light-Fixtures-Due-to-Fire-Hazard
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Somgem-Pig-and-Yomin-Toilet-Lighters-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Cigarette-Lighters-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Elepdv
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Sanven-Technology-Recalls-Vevor-Baby-Gates-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-from-Entrapment-Hazard-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Gates-and-Enclosures
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Surreal-Brands-Recalls-Childrens-Tubby-Tots-Fizzy-Flask-Bath-Magic-Bath-Foam-Sets-Due-to-Impact-Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Magnetic-Chess-Games-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Magnet-Ingestion-Violate-Mandatory-Standard-for-Toys-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Yiruikeji2024
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Trankerloop-Baby-Bath-Seats-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-to-Children-from-Drowning-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Infant-Bath-Seats
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Magnetic-Chess-Games-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Magnet-Ingestion-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Toys-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Kaiwenshangpin
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Bicystar-High-Chairs-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Fall-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-High-Chairs
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Grtard-Magnetic-Stick-Figure-Toy-Sets-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Magnet-Ingestion-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Toys
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Childrens-Story-Books-Due-to-Choking-Hazard
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Childrens-Handwriting-Practice-Kits-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury-from-Lead-Exposure-Violates-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Childrens-Fingerpainting-Kits-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury-from-Hazardous-Substances-and-Phthalate-Exposure-Violates-Federal-Hazardous-Substances-Act-and-Phthalates-Ban
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Reusable-Water-Balloons-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury-from-Phthalate-Exposure-Violate-Federal-Phthalates-Ban
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Childrens-Flashcard-Talking-Toys-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury-from-Lead-and-Phthalate-Exposure-Violates-Federal-Lead-Content-and-Phthalates-Bans-and-Standard-for-Toys
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Childrens-Montessori-Egg-Puzzle-Toys-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Choking-Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-LED-Soccer-Hover-Balls-Due-to-Serious-Risk-of-Injury-from-Burn-Hazard-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Toys
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Peg-Doll-Childrens-Toys-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Choking-Hazard-Violate-Small-Parts-Ban
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Childrens-Christmas-Tree-Play-Sets-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury-from-Lead-Exposure-Violates-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban-and-Mandatory-Standard-for-Toys
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Childrens-Sensory-Swing-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Strangulation
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Zelbuck-Childrens-Chess-Games-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Magnet-Ingestion-Violate-Mandatory-Standard-for-Toys-Sold-on-Amazon-by-n-b-plus
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Joyreal-Busy-Board-Childrens-Toys-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Choking-and-Laceration-Hazards-Violate-Small-Parts-Ban-and-Mandatory-Standard-for-Toys-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Indream-Store
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Todson-Recalls-Concord-Bicycle-Helmets-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Head-Injury-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Bicycle-Helmets
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/SumDirect-LED-Mini-Lights-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Battery-Ingestion-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Consumer-Products-with-Button-Cell-Batteries
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Andersen-Windows-Recalls-Window-Opening-Control-Devices-Sold-as-Kits-or-Installed-on-100-Series-Casement-Windows-Due-to-Fall-and-Serious-Injury-Hazards
 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Evajoy-Above-Ground-Pools-48-Inches-and-Taller-Recalled-Due-to-Drowning-Hazard-Manufactured-by-Shenzhen-Danya-Tech

Babysense Max View Baby Monitors Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Hisense | CPSC.gov

About the U.S. CPSC 
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products. 

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.  

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

