CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

News provided byU.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Feb 26, 2026, 10:31 ET
WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Dupray-USA-Recalls-Neat-Steam-Cleaners-Due-to-Risk-of-Burn-Hazards-or-Serious-Injury
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Royal-Oak-Enterprises-Recalls-Lighters-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Multipurpose-Lighters
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/PQL-Recalls-High-Bay-Linear-LED-Light-Fixtures-Due-to-Fire-Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Somgem-Pig-and-Yomin-Toilet-Lighters-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Cigarette-Lighters-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Elepdv
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Sanven-Technology-Recalls-Vevor-Baby-Gates-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-from-Entrapment-Hazard-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Gates-and-Enclosures
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Surreal-Brands-Recalls-Childrens-Tubby-Tots-Fizzy-Flask-Bath-Magic-Bath-Foam-Sets-Due-to-Impact-Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Magnetic-Chess-Games-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Magnet-Ingestion-Violate-Mandatory-Standard-for-Toys-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Yiruikeji2024
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Trankerloop-Baby-Bath-Seats-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-to-Children-from-Drowning-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Infant-Bath-Seats
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Magnetic-Chess-Games-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Magnet-Ingestion-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Toys-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Kaiwenshangpin
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Bicystar-High-Chairs-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Fall-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-High-Chairs
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Grtard-Magnetic-Stick-Figure-Toy-Sets-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Magnet-Ingestion-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Toys
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Childrens-Story-Books-Due-to-Choking-Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Childrens-Handwriting-Practice-Kits-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury-from-Lead-Exposure-Violates-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Childrens-Fingerpainting-Kits-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury-from-Hazardous-Substances-and-Phthalate-Exposure-Violates-Federal-Hazardous-Substances-Act-and-Phthalates-Ban
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Reusable-Water-Balloons-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury-from-Phthalate-Exposure-Violate-Federal-Phthalates-Ban
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Childrens-Flashcard-Talking-Toys-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury-from-Lead-and-Phthalate-Exposure-Violates-Federal-Lead-Content-and-Phthalates-Bans-and-Standard-for-Toys
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Childrens-Montessori-Egg-Puzzle-Toys-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Choking-Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-LED-Soccer-Hover-Balls-Due-to-Serious-Risk-of-Injury-from-Burn-Hazard-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Toys
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Peg-Doll-Childrens-Toys-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Choking-Hazard-Violate-Small-Parts-Ban
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Childrens-Christmas-Tree-Play-Sets-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury-from-Lead-Exposure-Violates-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban-and-Mandatory-Standard-for-Toys
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/TheKiddoSpace-Recalls-Childrens-Sensory-Swing-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Strangulation
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Zelbuck-Childrens-Chess-Games-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Magnet-Ingestion-Violate-Mandatory-Standard-for-Toys-Sold-on-Amazon-by-n-b-plus
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Joyreal-Busy-Board-Childrens-Toys-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Choking-and-Laceration-Hazards-Violate-Small-Parts-Ban-and-Mandatory-Standard-for-Toys-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Indream-Store
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Todson-Recalls-Concord-Bicycle-Helmets-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Head-Injury-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Bicycle-Helmets
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/SumDirect-LED-Mini-Lights-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Battery-Ingestion-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Consumer-Products-with-Button-Cell-Batteries
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Andersen-Windows-Recalls-Window-Opening-Control-Devices-Sold-as-Kits-or-Installed-on-100-Series-Casement-Windows-Due-to-Fall-and-Serious-Injury-Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Evajoy-Above-Ground-Pools-48-Inches-and-Taller-Recalled-Due-to-Drowning-Hazard-Manufactured-by-Shenzhen-Danya-Tech
Babysense Max View Baby Monitors Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Hisense | CPSC.gov
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
