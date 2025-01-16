Bodwé and KVG Launch Joint Venture and Win NAVSUP WEXMAC 2.0

DOWAGIAC, Mich., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodwé-KVG JV, LLC, a newly formed Joint Venture between Bodwé Professional Services Group (Bodwé) and KVG announced today it was awarded a seat on Naval Supply Systems Command's (NAVSUP) Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC) latest iteration. This 10-year contract includes a five-year base period and five one-year option periods, with a base ceiling value of $225 million and an overall ceiling of $455 million. The award is in appreciation for Bodwé-KVG's commitment to delivering exceptional logistical, operational, and expeditionary support services in demanding environments worldwide.

"We are honored to secure this critical award, which underscores the depth of expertise and the collaborative strength of the Bodwé-KVG Joint Venture," said Jeremy Berg, chief operating officer of Bodwé. "This win is a testament to the incredible work and dedication of our team and our partners at KVG, who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership and success in this program's previous iteration."

The Joint Venture unites Bodwé of Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment enterprise and wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, with KVG, a globally recognized expeditionary logistics firm renowned for supporting critical U.S. Government missions. The Bodwé-KVG JV was formed to offer seamless solutions in contested environments and respond to complex mission requirements for federal agencies. This significant contract marks a milestone for the partnership and positions Bodwé-KVG as a key player in supporting the U.S. Navy's global expeditionary mission. "We are prepared to meet program requirements quickly, aiming to deliver efficient and innovative solutions in support of NAVSUP's global objectives," Steven Anderson, vice president, Global Support Services. "This achievement concludes a productive inaugural year for the Bodwé-KVG JV and paves the way for continued momentum in 2025."

The WEXMAC 1.0 program set the foundation for this follow-on contract, on which KVG was the leading performer globally. The inaugural task orders are already out for competition amongst the awardees. "We are thrilled to continue our support of the WEXMAC program now with Bodwé, which not only reinforces the strength of our partnership but also highlights the trust placed in our joint capabilities," said Eli Abbott, president at KVG. "This award only begins to demonstrate our shared vision of efficiency, in addition to delivering immediately impactful results for NAVSUP."

ABOUT BODWÉ PROFESSIONAL SERVICES GROUP

Bodwé is the Professional Services Group of Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment enterprise and a wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. Bodwé teams provide architecture, interior design, master planning, environmental consulting, and structural, civil, and MEP engineering design, as well as federal consulting services. We partner with Indigenous, healthcare, federal and municipal government, community and private clients across the country. Learn more at: www.bodwegroup.com

ABOUT KVG

KVG is an SBA Certified, Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, having served the United States Government as a Prime Contractor since 2013. KVG is a proven mission support provider internationally recognized for innovative, creative, and cost-efficient support solutions. With a strong presence at the front lines of defense activities worldwide, KVG excels at dynamic project execution support in rugged, austere, and challenging locations, offering an efficient combination of experience and capabilities in over 100 countries.

ABOUT MNO-BMADSEN

Mno-Bmadsen is a wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, launched in 2012 and independently managed with the mandate to diversify the Tribe's business interests, revenue streams, and wealth for future generations. The Mno-Bmadsen family of operating companies are organized under four actively managed investment portfolio sectors including a Professional Services Group, Construction Services Group, Manufacturing Services Group, and Commercial Real Estate Services. Mno-Bmadsen also has a number of real estate investments including several mixed-use properties, a hotel and other passive investments. Learn more at: www.mno-bmadsen.com

ABOUT THE POKAGON BAND OF POTAWATOMI INDIANS OF MICHIGAN AND INDIANA

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi's sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994. The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care, and cultural preservation for its more than 6,000 citizens. The Pokagon Band's ten-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana. Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Mich., with a satellite office in South Bend, Ind. In 2007, it opened Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Mich., followed by Four Winds Hartford in 2011, Four Winds Dowagiac in 2013, and Four Winds South Bend in January 2018. The Pokagon Band operates a variety of non-gaming businesses through its investment enterprises, Mno-Bmadsen, and the Pokagon Development Authority. More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com .

SOURCE Bodwé Professional Services Group