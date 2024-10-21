Bodwé Company Negotiates Sole Source Contract with Indian Health Service

Federal Agency Can Contract Directly with Tribally Owned Company Under New Contract

DOWAGIAC, Mich., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Bodwé Professional Services company, WBK Engineering (WBK), announced today that the tribally owned firm finalized a two-year, sole source, direct award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract providing planning services to the Indian Health Service (IHS). The Indian Health Service, an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, is responsible for providing federal health services to American Indians and Alaska Natives. A sole source contract, unique to tribally owned entities, allows a federal agency to award contracts directly. The initial two-year contract has a capacity of $4M.

"Our success in securing this sole source contract is a testament to years of dedication in building client trust and understanding their unique needs," said Jeremy Berg, president and chief operating officer of the Bodwé Professional Services Group of Mno-Bmadsen. "With our extensive range of capabilities across our organization, we are well-equipped to support the intricate and evolving requirements of IHS on a national scale."

Along with the IDIQ contract, WBK was awarded three seed project task orders totaling $1.4M in fees:

Provide administrative and consulting support to the IHS OEHE Facilities Appropriations Advisory Board (FAAB) and the Facilities Needs Assessment Workgroup (FNAW) as they develop reports for submission to Congress.



Provide FF&E and Medical Equipment Life Cycle planning for Alamo Health Center during final design, procurement, construction, outfitting, and transition.



Create new planning criteria for Emergency and Urgent Care Departments. This will include several site visits, trend research, and space criteria development for integration into IHS's Health Systems Planning (HSP) platform.

"We are thrilled for another opportunity to collaborate with Indian Health Service through this important contract, which will help advance critical healthcare infrastructure for American Indian and Alaska Native communities," said Karl Kowalske, president, Bodwé Buildings Services Branch. "Our team is ready to bring our expertise and dedication to deliver impactful solutions that align with IHS's mission and priorities."

ABOUT BODWÉ PROFESSIONAL SERVICES GROUP

Bodwé is the Professional Services Group of Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment enterprise and a wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. Bodwé Group is comprised of Seven Generations Architecture + Engineering, WBK Engineering, The Steelhead Engineering Company, Blue Star Integrative Studio, Bodwé Federal Services, Bodwé Technology Solutions and Bodwé Infrastructure Services. Bodwé teams provide architecture, interior design, master planning, environmental consulting, structural, civil, and MEP engineering design, as well as federal consulting services for global logistics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and professional support services. We partner with Indigenous, healthcare, federal and municipal government, community and private clients across the country. Learn more at: www.bodwegroup.com

SOURCE Bodwé Professional Services Group