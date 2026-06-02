Bodwé Hires A. Chamberlain as Chief of Staff

Strategic HR and operations executive to lead and drive enterprise growth

DOWAGIAC, Mich., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodwé Professional Services Group announced today that A. Chamberlain, SPHR, SHRM-CP, will join the organization as chief of staff. Chamberlain will oversee human resources, information technology, finance and operations and report directly to Jeremy Berg, AIA, NCIDQ, LEED AP, chief operating officer. Bodwé Group is part of Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment enterprise and wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.

A. Chamberlain joins Bodwé Professional Services as Chief of Staff.

As Bodwé continues its rapid growth across architecture, engineering, federal contracting and professional services, the chief of staff role will be instrumental in aligning operations, strengthening cross-functional collaboration and supporting scalable infrastructure across the organization. Chamberlain's combination of executive leadership, operational expertise and compliance governance experience makes her uniquely suited to support Bodwé's next phase of growth.

"What excites me is the exceptional blend of strategic vision, operational discipline and people-centered leadership she will bring to Bodwé," Berg said. "Her extensive experience building scalable systems in highly regulated federal contracting environments, combined with her ability to lead organizational transformation, makes her the ideal person to guide and strengthen collaboration across the organization."

Chamberlain has more than 15 years of progressive leadership experience building and scaling people operations infrastructure across regulated, multistate and global organizations. Most recently, she served as vice president of human resources for a federal defense contractor, where she designed and executed workforce strategies supporting rapid growth from 30-109 employees in 12 months while implementing audit-ready HRIS, payroll and compliance systems.

Previously, Chamberlain served as a fractional HR executive supporting organizations across technology, artificial intelligence, healthcare, manufacturing and private equity-backed industries. Her work included organizational design, HR systems implementation, workforce restructuring, multistate and international payroll oversight and compliance governance. She also spent a decade with a national construction firm, where she advanced from HR generalist to vice president of human resources within a multi-billion-dollar organization.

"I am honored to join Bodwé Professional Services Group as chief of staff," Chamberlain said. "Bodwé's mission-driven approach, commitment to growth and focus on building long-term value for the Pokagon Band deeply resonate with me. I look forward to partnering with leadership and teams across the organization to strengthen operations, support strategic initiatives and help position Bodwé for continued success."

ABOUT BODWÉ PROFESSIONAL SERVICES GROUP

Bodwé is the Professional Services Group of Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment enterprise and a wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. Bodwé teams provide architecture, interior design, master planning, environmental consulting, structural, civil and MEP engineering design, as well as federal consulting services for global logistics and professional support services. We partner with Indigenous, healthcare, federal and municipal government, community and private clients across the country. Learn more at www.bodwegroup.com.

ABOUT MNO-BMADSEN

Mno-Bmadsen is a wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, launched in 2012 and independently managed with the mandate to diversify the Tribe's business interests, revenue streams and wealth for future generations. The Mno-Bmadsen family of operating companies are organized under four actively managed investment portfolio sectors, including a Professional Services Group, Construction Services Group, Manufacturing Services Group and Commercial Real Estate Services. Mno-Bmadsen also has a number of real estate investments, including several mixed-use properties, a hotel and other passive investments. Learn more at www.mno-bmadsen.com.

SOURCE Bodwé Professional Services Group