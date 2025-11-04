Integrity's best-in-class technology and support services will help community-focused agency with deep Medicare experience enhance efficiencies and expand agent resources

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Bodwell Insurance Solutions, an independent marketing organization based in West Virginia and led by Jonathan Bodwell. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Bodwell Insurance Solutions Partners with Integrity to Elevate Guidance and Product Offerings for Seniors

For more than 20 years, Bodwell Insurance Solutions has proved that putting people first creates lasting success. Its core mission is to serve clients by providing Medicare solutions while serving the community through active involvement in wellness and education programs. The agency also offers expert guidance and access to health insurance, life insurance and retirement planning services. Committed to protecting and educating seniors, the Bodwell Insurance Solutions team hosts several hundred community speaking events annually to help Medicare beneficiaries navigate their coverage options and make informed decisions. Through this hands-on engagement, Bodwell's agents are not just building careers — they're making a lasting difference in their communities.

"Bodwell Insurance Solutions and Integrity were both built on the philosophy that success is defined by hard work, perseverance and character," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "I admire Jonathan's steadfast work ethic and longstanding commitment to building stronger communities. With Integrity's technology, resources and scale, Bodwell Insurance can assist more families and help agents create successful and sustainable careers centered on service. The heart, energy and drive Jonathan and his team bring to this partnership will make an incredible impact on the entire Integrity family and we're honored that they've chosen to join us in our mission."

"At Bodwell Insurance Solutions, we believe everyone matters. We empower our agents so they can serve as a resource for those who need our services. Integrity is a perfect fit to help us meet that objective," said Jonathan Bodwell, President of Bodwell Insurance Solutions. "Integrity's platform is constantly evolving to help agents set the standard of service in the industry. Its best-in-class technology allows our agents to more easily connect with their customers and ascertain the best coverage for their needs. We're also impressed by Integrity's collaborative culture, where leading voices share best practices to help us all serve more effectively. To us, winning is about helping as many people as possible — and Integrity allows us to help more people than ever before."

An Integrity partnership will elevate Bodwell Insurance Solutions' service offerings and expand its market presence through enhanced technology and support systems. IntegrityCONNECT® offers agents an all-in-one technology platform that links policies, products and other services into a consolidated business growth engine. From a single sign-on, agents can request leads segmented by demographic, utilize instantaneous life and health quoting and enrollment, and better manage clients and their needs through a streamlined, intuitive system. Ask Integrity®, the industry's leading AI-powered and voice-activated customer relationship management solution, optimizes these capabilities with in-the-moment prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders. Agents also benefit from proprietary partner benefits such as agent-focused systems, solutions-oriented leadership direction and access to in-depth data and analytics.

Integrity partners gain the additional benefit of connecting with the trailblazing visionaries who comprise the Integrity partner network. This rapidly growing group of thought leaders collaborates to implement best practices and optimized solutions that serve consumers' life, health and wealth needs more holistically. These processes help simplify and improve the insurance and financial services experience, empowering consumers from all walks of life to better plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about Bodwell Insurance Solutions' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/BodwellInsurance.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Bodwell Insurance Solutions

Bodwell Insurance Solutions, headquartered in West Virginia, is a Medicare and health insurance agency dedicated to serving communities that are often overlooked. Founded with a mission to help families access the coverage and resources they deserve, the agency takes a community-based, grassroots approach — teaching agents to build authentic, relationship-driven businesses through service and education. Bodwell Insurance Solutions offers access to Medicare, life insurance, annuities and other supplemental products. Its team of dedicated agents provides guidance that helps clients make confident decisions about their health and financial wellbeing. Grounded in hard work, integrity and treating others like family, the agency continues to build trusted partnerships with clients, agents and the communities it serves.

