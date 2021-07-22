Body Complete Rx Becomes First Black Female-Owned Brand to Launch Weight Management Supplements at The Vitamin Shoppe

Founded by Samia Gore in 2017, BCRX is a self-funded wellness brand which has grossed over $10 million in sales in just under 4 years. Their natural, vegan supplements, which enjoy a celebrity following, provide a range of benefits based on customers' specific needs, including weight management and improving energy, skin health, and nutrition. Products include vegan protein powders, supplements, a Vitamin C serum, collagen-boosting powder, women and men's multivitamins, and superfood bars.

BCRX's launch at The Vitamin Shoppe's brick-and-mortar retail stores follows the brand's recent rebranding and repackaging campaign, which included the launch of five new product lines of plant-based, vegan supplements, including TRIM, THRIVE, GLOW, NOURISH and PERFORM.

BCRX's TRIM line, designed to empower customers to "power up and slim down," features the brand's best-selling weight management supplements. The plant-based, clinically proven supplements will help make customers' weight loss goals achievable by curbing their cravings, revving up their metabolism, and supercharging their energy.

The TRIM line includes:

Boost Metabolism Drops ($50) - Adaptogenic metabolism boosting drops made with African mango and natural herbs like rhodiola, maca and astragalus.

($50) - Adaptogenic metabolism boosting drops made with African mango and natural herbs like rhodiola, maca and astragalus. Control Appetite Suppressant Capsules ($40) - All-natural appetite suppressant capsules.

($40) - All-natural appetite suppressant capsules. Renew Energy Drops ($40) - Energy drops made with Riboflavin, Niacin and Vitamin B12.

BCRX's partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe reflects the ever-growing position of the company within the wellness market.

"We are so excited to be launching at one of the top retailers of nutritional supplements in the country because it's a true testament to the efficacy of our brand and products," explains Samia Gore, founder and CEO of Body Complete Rx. "As the first and only Black female-owned brand in The Vitamin Shoppe's weight management category, I am excited to make these wellness products more accessible to customers across the country and support their journey towards wellbeing."

Body Complete Rx was created as a result of Gore's own wellness journey. The busy author, wife and mother of four sought safe and effective supplements she could use on her own health journey. When she couldn't find what she was looking for in the market, she created it herself with the help of renowned doctors and a team of chemists. For more information on Body Complete Rx, please visit bodycompleterx.com .

About Body Complete Rx

Body Complete Rx (BCRX) is a wellness and lifestyle brand with a holistic approach to healthy living that offers a complete range of plant-based supplements, products and apparel designed to help customers discover what it feels like to achieve their best self. The Black female-owned company was founded by Samia Gore in 2017 after the busy mom of four found it difficult to maintain her weight and self-care journey. For more information, visit bodycompleterx.com or follow along on social @bodycompleterx.

