Body Vision Medical Announces Agreement with HugeMed

HugeMed Single-Use Bronchoscope Expands Body Vision's Diagnostic Bronchoscopy Portfolio

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on building the leading end-to-end portfolio for lung nodule biopsy, Body Vision Medical today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Shenzhen HugeMed Medical Technical Development Co., Ltd (HugeMed) that grants Body Vision exclusive rights to distribute HugeMed's single-use bronchoscopes for pulmonary procedures in the United States and grants Body Vision's extensive international distribution network access to the HugeMed single-use bronchoscopes in markets where Body Vision has a sales presence.

"There is an increasing push globally for lung cancer screening meaning that in the very near future, there will be an exponential increase in the number of lung patients that will require a lung nodule biopsy to arrive at a definitive diagnosis," said Yael Vin, Chief Medical Officer for Body Vision Medical. "By democratizing medical technologies that enable clinicians to more successfully, simply, efficiently, and cost-effectively perform lung nodule biopsy, Body Vision is providing the solutions needed by healthcare institutions around the world to handle this significant uptick in procedural volume."

"We believe the combination of best-in-class navigation and real-time imaging provided by our LungVision™ platform combined with a superior single-use bronchoscope such as the ones offered by HugeMed will make meaningful clinical differences in the ability to detect lung cancer earlier in patients and enable them to live longer, quality lives."

The addition of HugeMed's single-use bronchoscopes complements the LungVision™ AI-driven image guidance system and Mediflex Bronchoscope Stabilization System (BSS), enabling Body Vision to become a single-source supplier of a differentiated end-to-end solution for lung nodule biopsy that competes clinically with prohibitively expensive combined robot-assisted bronchoscopy (RAB) and cone-beam CT (CBCT) setups while being much more accessible to a vast majority of hospitals worldwide.

Body Vision Medical believes in saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology and the Quintuple Aim is at the heart of everything that we do. Our first commercial product, LungVision™, provides AI-powered real-time image guidance to address the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with them on LinkedIn.

