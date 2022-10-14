Body Vision Medical Announces AI Tomography Intraoperative CT Imaging for GE's OEC Line of C-arms

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging, today announces it is expanding AI Tomography, its latest generation of real-time imaging technology that produces intraoperative CT scans in axial, coronal, and sagittal planes, to GE's line of OEC C-arms.

Paired images showing preoperative CT with corresponding Body Vision AI Tomography intraoperative CT scan with GE OEC Elite CFD (left) and GE OEC 9900 Elite (middle and right) C-arms.

"Body Vision's approach with LungVision is to ensure that it agnostically works with as broad a base of existing imaging and bronchoscopy equipment as possible so that as many medical institutions and the lung patients they serve can benefit from access to advanced real-time, intraoperative imaging," said David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "This holds true for AI Tomography, our latest generation of intraoperative imaging technology which we first released for Siemens C-arms but are now expanding to GE's line of C-arms."

Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative 3D scans. AI Tomography takes this one step further by significantly enhancing image quality and rendering the CT scans in the traditional axial, coronal and sagittal planes familiar to clinicians. LungVision empowers bronchoscopists to biopsy from smaller, more difficult-to-access lung lesions at an earlier stage, thus maximizing the likelihood of an early diagnosis for lung cancer patients and improving odds for survival.

Body Vision will be offering demonstrations of its LungVision™ system at the upcoming American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) Annual Meeting taking place in Nashville, TN from October 17-19, 2022.

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure. Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with us on LinkedIn .

