Body Vision Medical Announces Market Entry and First Customer in India

Body Vision signs exclusive distribution agreement with SCHILLER Healthcare India and plans for first LungVision™ System installation at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging, announced today they have signed an exclusive distribution agreement with SCHILLER Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., and that Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad plans to acquire a LungVision™ System, which, upon installation, will be the first in India.

Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ System uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans. This empowers bronchoscopists to biopsy from smaller, more difficult-to-access lung lesions at an earlier stage, thus maximizing the likelihood of an early diagnosis for lung cancer patients and improving odds for survival.

"Being at the forefront of the fight against cancer, Yashoda Hospitals strive to offer the latest in cancer diagnostics," said Dr. Hari Kishan Gonuguntla, Lead, Interventional Pulmonology Division at Yashoda Hospitals. "The adoption of cutting-edge intraoperative imaging technologies like the Body Vision LungVision™ System, combined with our clinical expertise, has the potential to improve the quality of life of lung cancer patients through earlier diagnosis and shortening the diagnosis to therapy time."

This entry into India supports Body Vision Medical's aggressive growth strategy aimed at making the benefits of LungVision™ accessible to pulmonologists and lung patients in 60 markets over the next three years.

"This is the first step in democratizing LungVision™ imaging technology to India's nearly 1.4 billion residents and empowering pulmonologists to diagnose their lung patients more accurately at an earlier stage," said David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "Limited lung cancer screening in India today means that the projected 100,000¹ new cases annually is likely underestimated and patients diagnosed with lung cancer only have a 10% 5-year survival rate², one of the lowest in the world due to being diagnosed at a late stage where treatment options are limited and survival rates poor."

Body Vision Medical's strategic partnership with SCHILLER Healthcare India will accelerate Body Vision's penetration of the Indian market.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Body Vision Medical to distribute and support their products in India," said Vikram Sanghvi, CEO and MD of SCHILLER Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd. "Their cutting-edge AI Intraoperative 3D imaging system meets the strictest requirements for quality and we are confident they will live up to the expectations of our clients and partners across India."

¹Singh N., Agrawal S., Jiwnani S., Khosla D., Malik P., Mohan A., Penumadu P., Prasad K. (2021). Lung Cancer in India. Journal of Thoracic Oncology, 16 (8), 1250-1266. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtho.2021.02.004

² Hawkes N. (2019). Cancer survival data emphasize importance of early diagnosis. BMJ, 364, l408. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.l408

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Yashoda Hospitals

For three decades, Yashoda Group of Hospitals has been providing quality healthcare. Under astute leadership and strong management, Yashoda Group of Hospitals has evolved as a center of excellence in medicine, providing the highest quality standards of medical treatment to all sections of society. Our work has always been guided by the needs of patients and delivered by a combination of revolutionary technology, best medical expertise and advanced procedures.

Visit www.yashodahospitals.com to learn more.

About SCHILLER Healthcare India Pvt Ltd

SCHILLER Healthcare India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of SCHILLER AG (Baar, Switzerland), is an Indian company dedicated to serving the healthcare community with the highest quality products intended for the Cardiology and Pulmonology industry. SCHILLER has been selling in India since 1989 with a headquarters in Mumbai and 19 regional offices throughout India.

Visit https://www.schiller.ch/en-in to learn more.

