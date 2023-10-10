Body Vision Medical Announces Successful Validation of LungVision™ System with Ziehm Imaging's Mobile C-Arms

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging, announced today the successful validation of Body Vision's LungVision™ system with the entire product line of Ziehm Imaging like the Ziehm Solo FD and the Ziehm Vision RFD line of 2D and 3D mobile C-arms.

Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans. This empowers bronchoscopists to biopsy from smaller, more difficult-to-access lung lesions at an earlier stage, thus maximizing the likelihood of an early diagnosis for lung cancer patients and improving odds for survival.

"Unlike other real-time imaging solutions that might require a significant capital outlay, require a specific navigation platform as part of its workflow, or other such barrier to adoption, LungVision™ seamlessly integrates with and provides optimized intraoperative imaging of the lung nodule biopsy procedure with any C-arm," said David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "This formal validation should provide our customers the added assurance that they can confidently pair LungVision™ AI-driven CT imaging technology with Ziehm C-arms without worrying about incompatibility."

"This validation with Body Vision's LungVision™ system further confirms Ziehm Imaging's imaging leadership and willingness to bring into our ecosystem the latest, innovative technologies," said Klaus Hoerndler, Managing Director CEO of Ziehm Imaging. "We strive to provide our customers the most innovative imaging solutions and demonstrating that Body Vision customers can avail themselves of the exceptional image quality and radiation exposure reduction provided by our class-leading mobile C-arms tracks with our customer-centricity."

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Ziehm Imaging

Founded in 1972, Ziehm Imaging stands for the development, manufacturing and worldwide marketing of premium mobile intraoperative imaging solutions. With more than 850 employees around the globe, the company is the acknowledged innovation leader for mobile C-arms and the market leader in Germany and many other European countries. The Nuremberg-based corporation has received several awards for its cutting-edge and patient-centered achievements, including various Frost & Sullivan and iF Design awards.

For more information, please visit: www.ziehm.com

