Body Vision Medical Announces Successful Validation of LungVision™ System with Ziehm Imaging's Mobile C-Arms

News provided by

Body Vision Medical

10 Oct, 2023, 08:34 ET

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging, announced today the successful validation of Body Vision's LungVision™ system with the entire product line of Ziehm Imaging like the Ziehm Solo FD and the Ziehm Vision RFD line of 2D and 3D mobile C-arms.

Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans. This empowers bronchoscopists to biopsy from smaller, more difficult-to-access lung lesions at an earlier stage, thus maximizing the likelihood of an early diagnosis for lung cancer patients and improving odds for survival.

"Unlike other real-time imaging solutions that might require a significant capital outlay, require a specific navigation platform as part of its workflow, or other such barrier to adoption, LungVision™ seamlessly integrates with and provides optimized intraoperative imaging of the lung nodule biopsy procedure with any C-arm," said David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "This formal validation should provide our customers the added assurance that they can confidently pair LungVision™ AI-driven CT imaging technology with Ziehm C-arms without worrying about incompatibility."

"This validation with Body Vision's LungVision™ system further confirms Ziehm Imaging's imaging leadership and willingness to bring into our ecosystem the latest, innovative technologies," said Klaus Hoerndler, Managing Director CEO of Ziehm Imaging. "We strive to provide our customers the most innovative imaging solutions and demonstrating that Body Vision customers can avail themselves of the exceptional image quality and radiation exposure reduction provided by our class-leading mobile C-arms tracks with our customer-centricity."

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Ziehm Imaging

Founded in 1972, Ziehm Imaging stands for the development, manufacturing and worldwide marketing of premium mobile intraoperative imaging solutions. With more than 850 employees around the globe, the company is the acknowledged innovation leader for mobile C-arms and the market leader in Germany and many other European countries. The Nuremberg-based corporation has received several awards for its cutting-edge and patient-centered achievements, including various Frost & Sullivan and iF Design awards.

For more information, please visit: www.ziehm.com

Contact
[email protected]
+1-888-302-5439

SOURCE Body Vision Medical

Also from this source

Body Vision Medical Latest Software Release Enhances LungVision™ System with Improved AI Tomography Imaging, Streamlined Workflow with Robots, and Reduced Radiation Dose

Body Vision Medical Latest Software Release Enhances LungVision™ System with Improved AI Tomography Imaging, Streamlined Workflow with Robots, and Reduced Radiation Dose

Today, Body Vision Medical announced the latest software update for its revolutionary LungVision™ navigation and real-time imaging platform...
Body Vision Medical Receives EU-MDR Certification for LungVision™ AI-Powered Image Guidance Platform

Body Vision Medical Receives EU-MDR Certification for LungVision™ AI-Powered Image Guidance Platform

Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven intraoperative imaging announced today that its latest generation LungVision™ AI-powered lung navigation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.