Body Vision Medical Awarded Agreement with Premier, Inc.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging, announced today it was awarded a national "Mobile C-Arms" purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. for the LungVision system. Effective December 1, 2023, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Body Vision's LungVision™ AI-powered image-guidance platform for lung nodule biopsy.

"We are honored by Premier's recognition of our commitment to elevating patient care through the democratization of innovative technologies and that our mission to enable better care and outcomes at a lower cost aligns with theirs," says Jon Ulvestad, Vice President of Sales and Market Development at Body Vision Medical. "This marks an extraordinary opportunity to expand access to LungVision™ real-time intraoperative imaging to Premier's members for the betterment of their patients."

Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans. This empowers bronchoscopists to biopsy from smaller, more difficult-to-access lung lesions at an earlier stage, thus maximizing the likelihood of an early diagnosis for lung cancer patients and improving odds for survival.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Body Vision Medical believes in saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology and the Quintuple Aim is at the heart of everything that we do. Our first commercial product, LungVision™, provides AI-powered real-time image guidance to address the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

