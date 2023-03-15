Body Vision Medical Expands Global Presence with Four New Distribution Agreements in Q1

Body Vision Medical signs exclusive distribution agreements in Taiwan, Singapore, Israel and Brazil.

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first quarter of 2023, Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging signed exclusive distribution agreements with SumTage Enterprise Co., Ltd., Scanmed Technology Pte Ltd, ElsMor Medical System Ltd. and Supri Artigos Médicos Hospitalares Ltd. for distribution of its LungVision™ real-time, intraoperative CT imaging platform in Taiwan, Singapore, Israel and Brazil, respectively.

Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ System uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans. This empowers bronchoscopists to see the actual pulmonary lesion during diagnostic bronchoscopy and to visually confirm that they are taking biopsies from within the lesion, thus maximizing the likelihood of diagnosing lung cancer patients at an earlier stage and improving odds for survival.

"These new distributor partnerships mark a key step in democratizing LungVision™ imaging technology to lung cancer patients around the world, especially in countries where lung cancer prevalence is high but patient survival is low due to lack of lung cancer screening and access to advanced medical technologies like LungVision are limited," says David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "We believe we can improve on the quadruple aim of healthcare by harnessing the power of AI to provide clinicians with the real-time, intraoperative imaging they need to improve procedural accuracy, drive better patient outcomes, and reduce overall operating costs."

These distributor partnership signings support Body Vision Medical's growth strategy aimed at bringing the benefits of LungVision™ to pulmonologists and lung patients in 60 new markets over the next three years.

About SumTage Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1994, SumTage Enterprise Co., Ltd.., Ltd. is a medical distributor well known for introducing the latest and most advanced medical equipment from overseas to the Tawaineese market. Sumtage is committed to providing a premier experience to customers and expert level service and clinical support post-sale.

About Scanmed Technology Pte Ltd.

Established In 1993, Scanmed Technology Pte Ltd. is the leading medical distributor in Singapore. With over 30 years of experience, Scanmed provides access to a vast range of medical equipment, supplies and services for various health institutions including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, polyclinics, medical schools and health sciences authority.

About ElsMor Medical Systems Ltd.

Elsmor Medical Systems Ltd. is the leader in providing innovative, medical imaging solutions to the Israeli market. Known for their commitment and dedication to customers, Elsmore is a local expert in bringing technologies to all sectors of the medical field, including ministry of health, private clinics and more.

About Supri Artigos Médicos Hospitalares Ltd.

Supri Artigos Médicos Hospitalares Ltd. is an importer and distributor of medical and hospital items and equipment with years of experience bringing advanced solutions to the Brazilian market. Supri is committed to providing access to innovative medical solutions with scientifically proven technologies while providing excellent service and support.

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

