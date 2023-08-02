Body Vision Medical Forges Exclusive Distribution Agreements to Extend Global Access to LungVision™ AI Imaging System

Body Vision Medical announces three strategic distribution agreements for Hong Kong, Macao and the entire Greater Bay Area (GBA), Australia and New Zealand, and Romania

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven intraoperative imaging has signed exclusive distribution agreements with Prism Technologies Limited, Paragon Care and Kral Medical Solutions. These strategic partnerships facilitate Body Vision's aim to introduce its cutting-edge LungVision™ real-time, intraoperative CT imaging system to the key markets of Hong Kong, Macao and the entire Greater Bay Area (GBA), Australia and New Zealand, and Romania, respectively.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered LungVision™ System transforms X-ray images obtained from any C-arm device into real-time intraoperative CT scans. This groundbreaking technology empowers bronchoscopists to visualize pulmonary lesions in real-time and ensuring precise biopsy during diagnostic bronchoscopy. By enhancing the precision and accuracy of the lung nodule biopsy procedure through real-time image-guidance, LungVision™ has the potential to enable an earlier cancer diagnosis and, thus, improved the long-term survival prospects of lung cancer patients.

David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical, expresses the significance of these exclusive distribution agreements, stating, "We view these partnerships as a pivotal stride towards democratizing Body Vision's LungVision™ and giving lung patients worldwide access to the latest in AI-powered imaging technology. In many parts of the world with high lung cancer incidence, limited access to advanced medical solutions has translated into lower patient survival rates. With innovative yet cost-effective solutions like LungVision, we hope to challenge and change that status quo."

In line with its growth strategy, Body Vision Medical aims to expand lung patient access to LungVision™ in 60 new markets within the next three years. With these strategic alliances in place, the company is poised to advance its mission of transforming lung cancer diagnosis and, potentially in the future, minimally-invasive, localized therapy delivery on a global scale.

About Prism Technologies Limited

Established in 2008, Prism Technologies Limited is a leading distributor of cutting-edge medical products in Hong Kong, Macao and the entire Greater Bay Area (GBA). Prism Technologies Limited takes pride in offering maintenance and repairing services for the products it supplies, ensuring seamless operations and customer satisfaction. With a strong commitment to innovation and healthcare transformation, the company is a prominent player in the medical industry, empowering healthcare professionals and institutions with advanced technologies to enhance patient care and outcomes.

About Paragon Care

Paragon Care has earned a well-deserved reputation as a prominent provider of healthcare equipment, devices, and consumables and is one of the largest premier medical distributors for Australia and New Zealand. Leveraging their agility and extensive experience, Paragon Care ensures access to the right equipment in order to achieve optimal clinical outcomes.

About Kral Medical Solutions

With a comprehensive portfolio of intelligent, state-of-the-art products, Kral Medical Solutions is at the forefront of revolutionizing work processes within operating rooms and associated clinical areas, offering invaluable support to hospitals in delivering efficient and safe patient care. With a focus on innovation, the company provides high-quality solutions applicable to various medical disciplines, including vascular surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics, and traumatology.

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with them on LinkedIn .

Contact

[email protected]

+1-888-302-5439

SOURCE Body Vision Medical