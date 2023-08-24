Body Vision Medical Introduces Latest Version of LungVision™ Software with Big Design Upgrade

News provided by

Body Vision Medical

24 Aug, 2023, 07:24 ET

Software release features brand-new user interface and AI-driven suggested lesion location feature.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven intraoperative imaging has announced that it will preview its latest software version for its LungVision™ navigation and real-time imaging platform at the upcoming American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (AABIP) 2023 Annual Conference taking place on August 24-26 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in Chicago, Illinois. The latest LungVision™ software not only introduces a brand-new redesign of the user interface, but is packed with new features including an AI-driven suggested lesion location feature that assists with accurate localization of pulmonary lesions on the real-time, intraoperative images produced by the system during diagnostic bronchoscopy.

Continue Reading
LungVision™ previous iteration C-Arm Based Tomography (CABT) imaging and remote screen (A,C) and v2.23 AI Tomography imaging, suggested lesion location feature and remote screen updates (B,D).
LungVision™ previous iteration C-Arm Based Tomography (CABT) imaging and remote screen (A,C) and v2.23 AI Tomography imaging, suggested lesion location feature and remote screen updates (B,D).

"Our latest software release is the most extensive update to the user interface since LungVision's debut and delivers transformative improvements to the user experience," says Matt Baker, Body Vision Medical's Chief Operating Officer. "The UI changes were informed by multiple rounds of feedback and usability sessions. With a clean, modern aesthetic and a significantly streamlined procedural workflow, new users will benefit from a reduced learning curve and the more intuitive experience will be appreciated by all users."

LungVision™ harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to seamlessly transform X-ray images acquired from any C-arm into real-time intraoperative CT scans. This groundbreaking technology empowers bronchoscopists with the ability to visualize pulmonary lesions in real-time during diagnostic bronchoscopy. By significantly augmenting the accuracy and precision of lung nodule biopsies through image-guidance, LungVision™ has the potential to enable earlier-stage cancer detection and improve lung cancer survival rates.

Body Vision will be offering demonstrations of its LungVision™ system with the latest software designated as v.2.23 at the upcoming AABIP 2023 Annual Conference. v.2.23 will be rolled out over the coming months to existing users and will be pre-loaded as the standard software on all new LungVision™ systems beginning September 2023.

To learn more about Body Vision Medical, visit bodyvisionmedical.com.

About Body Vision Medical
Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with them on LinkedIn.

Contact 
info@bodyvisionmedical.com
+1-888-302-5439

SOURCE Body Vision Medical

Also from this source

Body Vision Medical Forges Exclusive Distribution Agreements to Extend Global Access to LungVision™ AI Imaging System

John Muir Health First in Northern California to Offer LungVision™ AI-Driven Imaging for Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.