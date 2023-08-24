Body Vision Medical Introduces Latest Version of LungVision™ Software with Big Design Upgrade

Software release features brand-new user interface and AI-driven suggested lesion location feature.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven intraoperative imaging has announced that it will preview its latest software version for its LungVision™ navigation and real-time imaging platform at the upcoming American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (AABIP) 2023 Annual Conference taking place on August 24-26 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in Chicago, Illinois. The latest LungVision™ software not only introduces a brand-new redesign of the user interface, but is packed with new features including an AI-driven suggested lesion location feature that assists with accurate localization of pulmonary lesions on the real-time, intraoperative images produced by the system during diagnostic bronchoscopy.

LungVision™ previous iteration C-Arm Based Tomography (CABT) imaging and remote screen (A,C) and v2.23 AI Tomography imaging, suggested lesion location feature and remote screen updates (B,D).

"Our latest software release is the most extensive update to the user interface since LungVision's debut and delivers transformative improvements to the user experience," says Matt Baker, Body Vision Medical's Chief Operating Officer. "The UI changes were informed by multiple rounds of feedback and usability sessions. With a clean, modern aesthetic and a significantly streamlined procedural workflow, new users will benefit from a reduced learning curve and the more intuitive experience will be appreciated by all users."

LungVision™ harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to seamlessly transform X-ray images acquired from any C-arm into real-time intraoperative CT scans. This groundbreaking technology empowers bronchoscopists with the ability to visualize pulmonary lesions in real-time during diagnostic bronchoscopy. By significantly augmenting the accuracy and precision of lung nodule biopsies through image-guidance, LungVision™ has the potential to enable earlier-stage cancer detection and improve lung cancer survival rates.

Body Vision will be offering demonstrations of its LungVision™ system with the latest software designated as v.2.23 at the upcoming AABIP 2023 Annual Conference. v.2.23 will be rolled out over the coming months to existing users and will be pre-loaded as the standard software on all new LungVision™ systems beginning September 2023.

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

