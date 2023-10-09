Body Vision Medical Latest Software Release Enhances LungVision™ System with Improved AI Tomography Imaging, Streamlined Workflow with Robots, and Reduced Radiation Dose

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Body Vision Medical announced the latest software update for its revolutionary LungVision™ navigation and real-time imaging platform introducing Body Vision's latest AI Tomography imaging algorithm, a streamlined workflow when used during robotic-assisted bronchoscopy (RAB), and reduced overall radiation exposure to medical staff and the patient during lung nodule biopsy procedures.



"Though we are at the leading edge of AI-driven, real-time intraoperative imaging, we are constantly striving to make it better," said David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "This release reflects our latest ingenuity in producing near-CBCT-quality imaging in real-time using any standard C-arm."

LungVision™ AI Tomography imaging (left) and intraoperative 3D View (right).

Making significant improvements to its AI-driven imaging algorithms, Body Vision's latest software release supports the improved navigational accuracy and diagnostic success that clinicians strive for by providing key improvements in the real-time image quality achievable with LungVision™ AI Tomography during a lung nodule biopsy procedure.

The latest software also streamlines the LungVision™ workflow when used in conjunction with robotic bronchoscopy platforms like the Ethicon Monarch and Ion by Intuitive Surgical by eliminating the need for C-arm spins during registration. In addition to substantially shortening the time required to complete a lung nodule biopsy procedure with real-time imaging, the abridged workflow also reduces radiation exposure to medical staff and the patient. With the latest update, when using a standard 2D C-arm, radiation exposure is potentially one-third that of the previous LungVision™ workflow which was shown to already be roughly one-fifth of the dose per spin of a 3D-capable C-arm.

LungVision™ harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to seamlessly transform X-ray images acquired from any C-arm into real-time intraoperative CT scans. This revolutionary technology empowers bronchoscopists with the ability to visualize pulmonary lesions in real-time during diagnostic bronchoscopy. By significantly augmenting the accuracy and precision of lung nodule biopsies through image-guidance, LungVision™ has the potential to enable earlier-stage cancer detection and improve lung cancer survival rates.

Body Vision will be demonstrating LungVision™ and the benefits that AI-powered intraoperative imaging offers bronchoscopists both standalone and in conjunction with robotic bronchoscopy platforms at Booth #1331 at the CHEST 2023 Annual Meeting this week in Hawaii. This latest software release will be rolling out to existing customers in the coming weeks.

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

