Body Vision Medical Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Real-time AI imaging leader's LungVision™ system recognized as best-in-class in the North American intraoperative lung imaging industry by prestigious analyst firm.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative CT imaging, proudly announces that its LungVision™ solution has been selected as the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 'North American Intraoperative Lung Imaging' Technology Innovation Leadership Award.

LungVision™ harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to seamlessly transform X-ray images acquired from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans. This game-changing technology empowers bronchoscopists to visualize pulmonary lesions in real time during diagnostic bronchoscopy and seamlessly integrates into their existing workflow. By significantly augmenting the accuracy and precision of lung nodule biopsies through image guidance, LungVision™ has the potential to enable earlier-stage cancer detection and improve lung cancer survival rates.

"In recent years, we've seen some tremendously innovative medtech come to market," says David Webster, CEO at Body Vision Medical. "But some of those technologies are so costly that they place an undue financial burden on the hospitals and are untenable in the long run. We took a considered, customer-centric approach so that, in addition to addressing a very real clinical need in the lung nodule biopsy space, our LungVision™ AI-powered image guidance system is easy to deploy, can be acquired at an accessible price point, and is profitable for a hospital to operate. We are grateful to Frost & Sullivan for recognizing the innovativeness of Body Vision's approach to addressing the challenge of lung cancer diagnostics."

"Backed by world-class subject matter experts, Body Vision developed its revolutionary LungVision™ solution," noted Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst, at Frost & Sullivan. "The company refined its holistic approach to lung cancer diagnostics, continuously building its technology to bridge industry gaps. It offers less radiation, greater flexibility, better functionality, and lower total cost of ownership to support effective lung cancer diagnostics, thus revolutionizing the market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Body Vision Medical believes in saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology and the Quintuple Aim is at the heart of everything that we do. Our first commercial product, LungVision™, provides AI-powered real-time image guidance to address the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. For more information, visit their website at frost.com/contact-us.

