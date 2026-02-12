BODYBAR Pilates Caps Off Landmark Year of Expansion, Performance, Brand Momentum

Fast-growing boutique Pilates franchise achieves record studio growth, sales and franchise demand in 2025

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, a leading modern Pilates franchise, is celebrating a landmark year of expansion and performance in 2025, further cementing its position as one of the fastest-growing boutique fitness brands in the country. Fueled by strong franchise demand, operational excellence and an engaged member community, BODYBAR closed 2025 with 73 open studios nationwide and a development pipeline positioned to accelerate growth even further in the new year.

During 2025, BODYBAR Pilates opened 27 new studios, representing a 60% increase in its studio footprint in a single year. The brand grew from 46 open studios at the start of 2025 to 73 by years' end, marking a 192% systemwide growth from the start of 2024 through the close of 2025.

Expansion remained strong across both established and emerging regions, with BODYBAR now operating in 21 states, adding 13 new states in 2025 alone, and selling into 31 states total as of January 2026. Looking ahead, the brand has a robust pipeline to open over 70 additional studios in 2026, with more than 40 locations slated for Q3 and Q4.

"2025 marked a major step forward for BODYBAR," said Matt McCollum, CEO of BODYBAR Pilates. "We're not just talking about growth - we're opening studios, supporting franchisees and scaling with the infrastructure to do it right. That execution is what's fueling our momentum and setting us up for continued expansion."

Franchise development momentum continued in 2025, with 41 new franchisees joining the system to build 67 additional BODYBAR studios nationwide. The brand closed out the year with 190 signed development agreements, marking a significant milestone in its expansion. Notably, 16% of franchise agreements signed during the year came from existing franchise owners expanding their portfolios, underscoring strong franchisee confidence and unit-level performance. Looking ahead, BODYBAR Pilates is targeting an additional 130 to 200 units in its development pipeline in the coming year.

"Anyone can announce franchise sales, but real growth happens when studios actually open," said McCollum. "BODYBAR has built a proven track record of turning commitments into thriving locations, quickly and sustainably."

Systemwide performance also surged in 2025. BODYBAR generated just under $44 million in systemwide sales, representing a 65% increase over 2024, while welcoming more than 1.5 million client check-ins and workouts throughout the year. The brand's highly engaged community grew to over 18,000 members, reflecting 30% year-over-year membership growth.

In addition to performance milestones, BODYBAR continued to invest in corporate infrastructure to support its expanding studio base and franchisee community. Key leadership shifts in 2025 included Jill Drummond's promotion to vice president of fitness, Kyle Engelbrecht's appointment as vice president of learning & development, the addition of Heath Ellenberger as director of strategic growth, Nick LaRocco as director of studio development, and Kern Marshall as vice president of financial planning & analysis. These appointments build on the executive foundation established with Michael Piermarini's hire as chief operating officer and Brittany Granby's hire as vice president of marketing in late 2024.

The brand's momentum also continues to earn national and local recognition. In 2025, BODYBAR Pilates was ranked No. 470 on the Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500, earned a spot at No. 727 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies with 567% three-year growth, and continued its streak of national accolades following its No. 276 Inc. 5000 ranking in 2024. At the studio level, BODYBAR locations were also recognized with multiple local "Best Pilates Studio" awards, including honors in Wichita and Alpharetta.

Throughout 2026, BODYBAR is focused on continued expansion in priority markets including Omaha, Charleston, Tulsa, Columbus, Northwest Arkansas, Madison, Chattanooga, Cincinnati, Oklahoma City, Louisville, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Reno, Tucson, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Detroit's northern and western suburbs, Indianapolis, Raleigh-Durham, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Boston, Pittsburgh, Knoxville, Austin, Milwaukee and Ann Arbor, among others.

In addition to prioritizing growth, BODYBAR is investing in a series of forward-looking initiatives designed to elevate instructor education, enhance the digital and in-studio experience and strengthen national brand awareness, laying the groundwork for several major announcements later this year and beyond.

With a clear mission to lead with excellence, foster community and continually raise the bar, BODYBAR Pilates entered 2026 with unprecedented momentum. As the brand prepares to open at least 70 new studios in the new year, BODYBAR remains committed to delivering a transformative Pilates experience while empowering franchisees to build thriving businesses in their local communities.

