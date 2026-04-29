BODYBAR PILATES TO OPEN FIRST STUDIO IN THE SOONER STATE THIS SUMMER

Fitness studio coming to Edmond, offering exclusive grand opening promotions and hosting community events

EDMOND, Okla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, the high energy, reformer-based Pilates studio, today announced it will open its first Oklahoma studio in the Deer Creek area of Edmond. Located at 2929 NW 178th Street Suite E/F, BODYBAR Pilates Edmond is scheduled to open Monday, July 6, pending construction timelines.

Leading up to the grand opening, a limited number of founding memberships are available, offering early members up to 20% off* their membership for life along with priority booking, guest passes, and a complimentary class before doors open. In addition, BODYBAR Pilates Edmond will host a series of community events designed to introduce locals to the brand's signature workouts and the studio team. These include:

PLANKstock – Saturday, May 2 9:30am-12pm. Free mat class at Hafer Park Stage Area. Includes raffles, giveaways and health and wellness vendors. Sign up required HERE.

– Saturday, May 2 9:30am-12pm. Free mat class at Hafer Park Stage Area. Includes raffles, giveaways and health and wellness vendors. Sign up required HERE. Lululemon x Bodybar Mat Class – Saturday, May 16 9am-10am. A one-hour mat Pilates class focused on strength and stability, led by the BODYBAR Pilates Edmond team and hosted by Lululemon Classen Curve. Sign-up required HERE.

– Saturday, May 16 9am-10am. A one-hour mat Pilates class focused on strength and stability, led by the BODYBAR Pilates Edmond team and hosted by Lululemon Classen Curve. Sign-up required HERE. Brunch & Burn with Chicken N Pickle Oklahoma City – Saturday, May 23 9am-11am. Mat Pilates class and $5 off a breakfast burrito. Sign-up required HERE.

– Saturday, May 23 9am-11am. Mat Pilates class and $5 off a breakfast burrito. Sign-up required HERE. Ice Cream Social at BODYBAR Pilates Edmond – Saturday, June 13 2pm-4pm. Come enjoy a sweet treat and get a sneak peek of the studio. No sign-up required.

– Saturday, June 13 2pm-4pm. Come enjoy a sweet treat and get a sneak peek of the studio. No sign-up required. Open BAR Grand Opening Event at BODYBAR Pilates Edmond – Saturday, June 27 5pm-8pm. Ribbon cutting at 5:30pm. Guests can enjoy food and refreshments, shop the boutique, and visit vendors offering permanent jewelry, personalized trucker hats and build‑your‑own bouquets. Local health and wellness professionals will also be on-site. No sign‑up required.

BODYBAR Pilates Edmond is operated by first-time franchise owners and sisters, Lyndsie Oathout and Mallory Sapp. Lyndsie first discovered the brand as a founding member of BODYBAR Pilates West Wichita, where she quickly fell in love with Pilates, the studio community, and most importantly, how she felt in her own body. She became more involved with the studio by becoming a sales associate, an instructor, then eventually began exploring the idea of studio ownership. During her research, Lyndsie found Oklahoma did not have any BODYBAR studios and saw an opportunity to team up with Mallory, an Edmond resident, to open the state's first. Mallory left her sales role at Our Blood Institute to join Lyndsie as co‑owner, and ever since, they've been preparing for the Edmond studio's debut.

"BODYBAR Pilates has become a place of healing and growth for me, which is why opening the first studio in Oklahoma is incredibly special to me," said Lyndsie Oathout, co-franchise owner, BODYBAR Pilates Edmond. "Pilates has allowed me to feel the best I've ever felt in my own skin, and I'm passionate about creating a studio environment that empowers others to become the best versions of themselves. Mallory and I were both ready for a new chapter in our careers, and when we met the BODYBAR team, we immediately felt at home. We can't wait to share that feeling with our members."

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. The Edmond studio will span 2,800 square feet and include 14 Reformers, a private room for one‑on‑one training, and additional space for hosting business‑to‑business partners during member events. The studio will offer BODYBAR's signature athletic Pilates classes, led by certified instructors and designed to support strength, balance, mobility, and overall well-being for all fitness levels, using state-of-the-art Pilates equipment.

"We've already had tremendous growth in 2026, and we're pleased to continue building on that momentum by opening our first Oklahoma studio this summer," said Kamille McCollum, chief brand officer, president, and co-founder of BODYBAR Pilates. "Not only is Edmond a great area, but having a studio in such close proximity to Oklahoma City will be incredibly valuable. It's an exciting time to be part of the franchise, and we love partnering with such dedicated and passionate owners like Lyndsie and Mallory. We're confident they will uphold our values and we're so happy to welcome them to the BODYBAR Pilates family."

Looking ahead, Lyndsie and Mallory hope to open an additional BODYBAR studio in the coming years. They are exploring options in greater Oklahoma City and other parts of the state. BODYBAR Pilates continues to grow nationwide, with over 18,000 members and 81 studios nationwide, with another 60 opening this year.

For more information about the new studio, membership packages and event registration, please call 405-225-6822, email [email protected] or visit BODYBAR Pilates Edmond.You can also follow the studio on Facebook and Instagram.

*Founding memberships are 20% off through April 30, 15% off in May and 10% off in June.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. As a growing franchise, BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates