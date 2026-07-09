BODYBAR PILATES TO OPEN SECOND NORTH CAROLINA STUDIO THIS AUGUST

Fitness studio coming to North Raleigh, offering exclusive grand opening promotions and host community events

RALEIGH, N.C., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, the high energy, reformer-based Pilates studio, today announced the opening of its second North Carolina studio and first in Wake County, located at 8111 Creedmoor Road, Suite 125 in Raleigh. The new studio is slated to open Monday, August 31, pending construction timelines.

Leading up to the grand opening, a limited number of founding memberships are available, offering early members up to 15% off* their membership for life along with referral bonuses, no enrollment fees, and a complimentary class before doors open.

In addition, BODYBAR Pilates North Raleigh will host a series of community events designed to introduce the local community to the brand's signature workouts and the studio team. These currently include:

Community Mat Pilates Class – Saturday, July 18 - 8am Join us for a community mat Pilates class on the green at Lafayette Village. Attendees should bring their own mat and water.

Sip & Shop Studio Preview – Thursday, August 6 - 5:30pm–7:30 pm BODYBAR Pilates North Raleigh will host a Sip & Shop Studio event, offering guests an opportunity to meet the BODYBAR team, learn more about the studio, and get a preview of what's ahead before the grand opening.

Grand Opening Celebration – Wednesday, August 26 - 5pm-7pm BODYBAR Pilates invites the North Raleigh community to celebrate the official grand opening of its new studio. The celebration will include a ribbon cutting at 5:30pm, studio tours, refreshments, local vendors, and meet and greets with the BODYBAR team. Guests are encouraged to stop by, bring a friend, and be part of the studio's official welcome to the community!



BODYBAR Pilates North Raleigh is owned and operated by local franchise owner and fitness enthusiast, Jaye Johnston. Before joining BODYBAR, Jaye built a successful career in healthcare leadership, most recently advising health-tech startups as a consultant. She spent years leading complex, distributed clinical operations and reached significant career milestones, including taking part in a NASDAQ bell-ringing ceremony. Despite her success, she eventually found herself craving a space rooted in wellness, connection, and the kind of community impact she could see and feel every day.

"Pilates came into my life at a time when I was looking for a more intentional way to prioritize my health and well-being," said Jaye Johnston, owner of BODYBAR Pilates North Raleigh. "The workout shifted my mindset and my overall well-being in a way I couldn't ignore, which is what led me to BODYBAR. Pilates was life-changing for me, and I can't wait to bring that same sense of strength, confidence, and belonging to my future members in North Raleigh."

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. The North Raleigh studio will span 3,019 square feet and feature 14 Reformers as well as a private training room. The studio will offer BODYBAR's signature Pilates classes, led by certified instructors and designed to support strength, balance, mobility, and overall well-being for all fitness levels, using state-of-the-art Pilates equipment.

"North Raleigh continues to grow and has a strong fitness culture, which makes it a great place to open a BODYBAR Pilates," said Kamille McCollum, chief brand officer, president, and co-founder of BODYBAR Pilates. "With Pilates as such a sought-after workout in town, Jaye and her team are ready to deliver an exceptional studio experience where members feel encouraged and inspired. We're excited to join the North Raleigh community this summer and help members achieve their wellness goals very soon."

Looking ahead, Jaye hopes to open additional BODYBAR studios across greater Raleigh in the coming years. BODYBAR Pilates continues to grow nationwide, with over 18,000 members and 85 studios nationwide, with another 30 opening this year.

For more information about the new studio, membership packages and event registration, please call 919-341-6996, email [email protected] or visit our website at BODYBAR Pilates North Raleigh. You can also check us out on Facebook and Instagram.

*Founding memberships are 15% off in July

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. As a growing franchise, BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand.

Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates