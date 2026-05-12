BODYBAR Pilates Selects Tegan Digital to Lead Website Redesign Amid National Expansion

Redesign will enhance user experience and scalability as the brand continues rapid growth across nearly 90 locations nationwide

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates has selected local agency Tegan Digital to lead a comprehensive redesign and rebuild of its website, supporting the brand's next phase of national growth. The partnership reflects BODYBAR's continued investment in strengthening its digital foundation as it scales.

With nearly 90 studio locations nationwide and continued hypergrowth planned for 2026, BODYBAR is focused on building the infrastructure needed to support franchise development, elevate the member experience, and maintain consistency across markets. Tegan's team will support these efforts through strategic website planning, user experience optimization, and website enhancements designed to evolve alongside the brand.

"Our website plays a critical role in how prospective members, franchisees, and partners experience the BODYBAR brand," said Matt McCollum, CEO of BODYBAR. "As we continue to grow, we knew we needed a partner who could help us build a platform that scales with us. Tegan brings the strategic and technical expertise to make that happen."

The redesigned website will focus on improving usability across locations, strengthening performance and scalability, and creating a clearer digital journey for both members and franchise prospects. The new platform will serve as a foundational tool to support BODYBAR's expanding national footprint.

"BODYBAR is at an exciting inflection point," said Tegan Partner John Herrington. "Their momentum requires a strategy and foundation that can support growth, adapt quickly, and deliver a consistent user experience at scale. We're excited to partner with BODYBAR's team as they build for what's next."

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 15 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Safe Harbor Marinas, Long Cove, Dallas Museum of Art, Lyda Hill Philanthropies and Business Jet. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit tegan.io .

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates is committed to cultivating a balanced, athletic and inclusive community through a fiercely effective Pilates workout. Powered by expert-led instruction and state-of-the-art Reformer equipment, dynamic BODYBAR classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming, community-driven environment, helping members discover their physical potential and enhance overall well-being both on and off the Reformer.

As a rapidly growing franchise, BODYBAR Pilates continues to gain national recognition for its performance and momentum. In 2025, the brand was ranked 470 on the Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 and 727 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, achieving 567% three-year growth. With a strong foundation and an expanding national footprint, BODYBAR offers an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs to build a thriving, community-centric business within a reputable and innovative fitness brand. To learn more, visit BODYBARPilates.com/franchise .

John Herrington

Partner

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital