Tegan Digital Celebrates 15 Years of Building Better Brands

DALLAS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegan Digital, an award-winning full-service marketing and advertising agency is celebrating 15 years of helping brands tell stories that matter.

Founded in 2011, Tegan began with a focus on website design and development. As digital experiences became more central to how businesses operate and grow, so did the needs of Tegan's clients. What started primarily as website work gradually expanded into something more robust and strategic, as clients looked to Tegan not just to launch sites, but to help solve larger business challenges.

15 Years of Tegan Digital

Over time, that shift led Tegan to grow into a strategy-led partner, supporting clients across brand, user experience, and digital marketing. Today, the agency works closely with organizations to build connected digital experiences that support long-term growth, not just one-time launches.

"Over the years, we've grown alongside our clients," said Tegan Partner John Herrington. "What's stayed consistent is the trust they place in us to help think through what's next. We've never wanted to be just a vendor delivering projects. Our goal has always been to be a partner who understands the bigger picture and can help move things forward in a meaningful way."

Tegan partners with a variety of clients ranging from burgeoning startups to world-renowned brands, supporting work that spans digital transformation, brand development, and ongoing marketing strategy.

"Tegan has become a true extension of our team over the years," said Brad Alesi, Chief Marketing Officer at Safe Harbor. "The trust and confidence we have comes from knowing they genuinely understand our brand, our goals, and where we're headed. Their partnership has made us better — and we're grateful for it."

Looking ahead, Tegan remains focused on growing in step with its clients, adapting its approach as the digital landscape evolves and helping brands navigate what comes next, with clarity and confidence.

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 15 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Safe Harbor Marinas, Long Cove, Dallas Museum of Art, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, and Business Jet. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit tegan.io.

Media Contact:

John Herrington

Partner

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital