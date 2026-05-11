The Spirits League Modernizes Operations With New Custom-Built Portal by Tegan Digital

DALLAS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spirits League, an alliance of owner-operated, multi-generational beer and spirits distributors, has launched a custom-built digital portal in partnership with Tegan Digital, establishing a platform to improve collaboration and performance across its supplier and distributor network.

Spirits League's Custom-Built Portal Created in Partnership with Tegan Digital

The portal was developed to support the complexity of the Spirits League's promotions, providing a transparent way for partners to plan and track initiatives. By replacing fragmented communication and manual processes with a unified system, the platform establishes a single source of information.

"This portal is a major step forward for our operations," said David Holt, president of the Spirits League. "We needed a better way to connect our suppliers and distributor members while maintaining accountability and visibility across everything we do. Tegan understood the complexity of our model and delivered a solution that not only improves how we work today, but also supports where we're headed as an organization."

Tegan partnered with the Spirits League to design and develop a platform tailored to its users' needs. The engagement included discovery, UX strategy, workflow planning, and development, resulting in a system built to support the organization's structure and goals.

At the core of the platform is a secure, role-based experience that gives users access to tools and data relevant to them. Structured workflows guide users through processes such as pricing programs, events, new item submissions, and promotional activities, while real-time tracking provides visibility into progress and participation.

The portal also introduces performance dashboards and reporting tools that allow teams to monitor contributions and make more informed decisions throughout the lifecycle of each initiative. Automated workflows, centralized file management, and integrated scheduling further improve efficiency and reduce administrative burden throughout.

"Our goal was to create a system that brings clarity to a very complex set of moving parts," said Tegan partner John Herrington. "The Spirits League has built something unique in the industry, and this platform gives their partners the tools they need to collaborate more effectively and continue growing."

About The Spirits League Inc.

The Spirits League Inc. is an incorporated, non-profit 501(C)(6) organization founded by a group of owner-operated, multi-generational beer and spirits distributors across the state of Texas. Their mission is to offer spirits producers an unmatched, local brand-building intensity and unified operational coordination. The group provides an alternative competitive network for spirits built on their core values of trust, collaboration, excellence and transparency. Members of the Spirits League Inc. include: Andrews Distributing Company, Faust Distributing Company, Fisher 59, Giglio Distributing, GG Distributing, Houston Distributing Company, KEG 1 O'Neal, L&F Distributors and Reed Beverage, with Capital Reyes Distributing and Kristen Distributing serving as Associate Members. Visit spiritsleagueinc.com for more.

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 15 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Shug's Bagels, and Neptune's Frozen Treats. Visit tegan.io for more.

John Herrington

Partner

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital