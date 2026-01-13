BODYBAR Pilates to Open First Colorado Studio in Littleton this March

Fitness concept enters Colorado for the first time, offering exclusive grand opening promotions

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, a high-energy, reformer-based Pilates studio, is set to open its newest location in Littleton in early March bringing an elevated fitness experience to the community. Now through the grand opening you can join as a founding member and receive steep discounts on your membership for life! There is a limited number of founding memberships, you can secure yours at www.bodybarpilates.com/studios/littleton.

The Littleton studio has a huge heart for outreach and for creating a strong, connected community. "We will be offering one free class a month for breast cancer survivors, and another free class each month for those who have lost their spouses. Unfortunately, I am part of both of these groups, and I want others to know there is a community out there for us," says Gail Buhler, Owner of the Littleton studio. These will be very special classes designed to foster healing, support, and a powerful sense of community connection.

Ahead of the grand opening, BODYBAR - Littleton is kicking off a series of community-focused events, offering locals the chance to experience the brand's signature workouts and connect with the team. This includes:

Lululemon x BODYBAR Pilates In-Store Workout & Exclusive Shop - January 17, 2026: We're teaming up with Lululemon Belmar for a FREE indoor workout and shopping experience on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 9am. Following the 1-hour mat class led by BODYBAR Pilates, participants will have the opportunity to shop the store and enter into a raffle to win lululemon gear! Bring your mat, your workout buddy, and water.

We're teaming up with Lululemon Belmar for a FREE indoor workout and shopping experience on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 9am. Following the 1-hour mat class led by BODYBAR Pilates, participants will have the opportunity to shop the store and enter into a raffle to win lululemon gear! Bring your mat, your workout buddy, and water. BODYBAR Pilates x Carboy Winery: Sip & Sculpt - February 7, 2026: BODYBAR Pilates and Carboy Winery are coming together on February 7, 2026 from 10:30am - 12:30pm for an event you don't want to miss out on! For just $20, you will enjoy a 1-hour mat Pilates class led by BODYBAR Pilates, followed by a glass of bubbly, white, or red and a variety of charcuterie snacks! Bring your own mat and water and get ready to have some fun! Spots are limited to the first 25 people.

"These events give the Littleton community a chance to experience the energy and strength of BODYBAR Pilates before our doors even open," said Gail Buhler, Owner of BODYBAR - Littleton. "We're excited to meet our future members and introduce them to the BODYBAR way where Pilates meets community."

Don't miss your chance to join a diverse, uplifting community where love, respect, and positive energy empower every member to raise the bar and unlock their highest potential. Secure your lifetime Founding Membership rate today and step into 2026 with confidence – no regrets, just results.

For more information and event registration, follow BODYBAR - Littleton on Instagram @bodybarlittleton or visit www.bodybarpilates.com/studios/littleton.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. As a fast-growing franchise, BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand. For more information, visit https://bodybarpilates.com/franchise.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates