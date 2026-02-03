BODYBAR PILATES TO OPEN FIRST OREGON STUDIO IN TANASBOURNE THIS JUNE

Fitness concept to offer exclusive grand opening promotions and host community events

TANASBOURNE, Ore., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates , the high energy, reformer based Pilates studio, announced it will open its first Oregon location in the Tanasbourne area of Hillsboro. Located at 9261 Northeast Windsor Street, BODYBAR Pilates Tanasbourne is slated to open in June, pending construction timelines.

Ahead of the grand opening, a limited number of founding memberships are available, offering early members up to 20% off their membership for life, along with priority booking, guest passes, and a complimentary class prior to opening. In addition, BODYBAR Pilates Tanasbourne will host a series of community events designed to introduce locals to the brand's signature workouts and the studio team. These include:

Saturday, February 14 at 11am - Stretch & Sip: BODYBAR x Wildwood Taphouse Tanasbourne BODYBAR Pilates Tanasbourne will host a 50-minute mat Pilates class at Wildwood Taphouse in Tanasbourne, where guests can try the workout, connect with the community, and socialize afterward with refreshments. Guests must bring their own mat and register ahead by emailing [email protected] .

Saturday, February 28 at 10:30am - Pilates, Ponies & Prosecco: BODYBAR x Borealis Equestrian This rider focused mat Pilates experience will take place at Borealis Equestrian in Forest Park and is curated specifically for equestrian athletes. The session is designed to build strength, balance, mobility, and confidence in the saddle, followed by time to connect and socialize. Space is limited, and guests must register ahead by emailing [email protected] .



BODYBAR Pilates Tanasbourne is led by Lucinda Stevenson, former software CEO. Prior to joining BODYBAR, Lucinda spent more than a decade in the intellectual property law industry, owning and managing a successful legal software company. After selling her business and having practiced Pilates for more than 20 years, she was inspired to pursue a more meaningful career path in health and wellness. Lucinda first discovered Pilates in her late teens following a horseback riding injury, when her physical therapist recommended it as part of her recovery. She later saw firsthand how beneficial Pilates can be for equestrians – particularly in building hip strength, balance, and mobility – and today, both Lucinda and her horse, Daphne, incorporate Pilates into their wellness routines. Lucinda also plans to promote a series of health and wellness focused workshops for all stages of life, including programming for athletes, mothers, injury recovery and mental wellbeing.

"I'm incredibly excited to introduce BODYBAR Pilates to Oregon and the Hillsboro community this spring," said Lucinda Stevenson, franchise owner of BODYBAR Pilates Tanasbourne. "Pilates has had a meaningful impact on my life, and I'm passionate about creating a welcoming space where individuals can build strength, confidence, and consistency in their fitness routines. I want to offer a variety of class formats to meet different schedules and needs, and these upcoming events are a great way for people to experience BODYBAR before our doors even open. I'm looking forward to meeting our future members very soon."

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. The Tanasbourne studio will span 2,592 square feet and feature 14 Reformers. The studio will offer BODYBAR's signature athletic Pilates classes, led by certified instructors and designed to support strength, balance, mobility, and overall well-being for all fitness levels, using state-of-the-art Pilates equipment.

"We're extremely proud to bring BODYBAR Pilates to Oregon," said Kamille McCollum, chief brand officer, president, and co-founder of BODYBAR Pilates. "We're committed to providing high-quality fitness options nationwide and see tremendous potential in the greater Portland area. Tanasbourne is a fast-growing community with major retail headquarters nearby, making it an ideal location to build our Oregon presence. At BODYBAR, we're more than just a workout. We're redefining Pilates and empowering people to build sustainable, balanced fitness habits at their own pace. We're excited to see the positive impact Lucinda and her studio will have on the community."

Looking ahead, Lucinda hopes to open three additional BODYBAR studios across the greater Portland metro area in the coming years. BODYBAR Pilates continues to grow nationwide, with over 18,000 members and 74 studios nationwide, with plans to open at least 70 more studios in 2026, including Tanasbourne.

For more information about the new studio, membership packages and event registration, please call 503-468-4080, email [email protected] or visit our website at BODYBAR Pilates Tanasbourne . You can also check us out on Facebook and Instagram .

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. As a growing franchise, BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand.

