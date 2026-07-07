BODYBAR PILATES TO OPEN FIRST NEW HAMPSHIRE STUDIO THIS SUMMER

Fitness studio coming to Exeter, offering exclusive grand opening promotions and hosting community events

EXETER, N.H., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, the high energy, reformer-based Pilates studio, today announced it will open its first studio in The Granite State, located at 71 Portsmouth Avenue in Exeter. The grand opening is scheduled for Monday, August 10, pending construction timelines.

Leading up to the grand opening, a limited number of founding memberships are available, offering early members up to 15% off* their membership for life along with priority booking, guest passes, and a complimentary class before doors open. In addition, BODYBAR Pilates Exeter will host a series of community events designed to introduce locals to the brand's signature workouts and the studio team. These include:

BODYBAR on Tap – July 14 5pm. Shake off the workday and join us for a free mat Pilates class at Throwback Brewery. This class will help strengthen the core and improve mobility. Space is limited; attendees must bring their own mat and water. Sign up HERE.

– July 14 5pm. Shake off the workday and join us for a free mat Pilates class at Throwback Brewery. This class will help strengthen the core and improve mobility. Space is limited; attendees must bring their own mat and water. Sign up HERE. Peak & Link Open House – July 15 at 5:30pm-7:30pm. Whether you're curious about Pilates, looking to join a fitness community, or want to enjoy a fun afternoon with friends, visit BODYBAR's open house to learn about all we have to offer. While you're here, treat yourself to a custom-fit piece from X Vida Permanent Jewelry.

– July 15 at 5:30pm-7:30pm. Whether you're curious about Pilates, looking to join a fitness community, or want to enjoy a fun afternoon with friends, visit BODYBAR's open house to learn about all we have to offer. While you're here, treat yourself to a custom-fit piece from X Vida Permanent Jewelry. Align & Restore with DRIPBaR Portsmouth – July 19 10am. Join BODYBAR Pilates Exeter for a revitalizing mat Pilates class designed to strengthen, lengthen, and energize your entire body. After class, experience B12 drips provided by The DRIPBaR Portsmouth and create a DIY flower bouquet with Variegated Roots of Hampton. Bring a mat and water bottle. Registration required, sign up HERE.

– July 19 10am. Join BODYBAR Pilates Exeter for a revitalizing mat Pilates class designed to strengthen, lengthen, and energize your entire body. After class, experience B12 drips provided by The DRIPBaR Portsmouth and create a DIY flower bouquet with Variegated Roots of Hampton. Bring a mat and water bottle. Registration required, sign up HERE. Pilates in the Park – July 25 9am. Start your weekend with movement, fresh air, and a dose of sunshine with a complimentary mat Pilates class at Stratham Hill Park. Guests will workout in one of the Seacoast's most scenic outdoor settings, participating in a challenging, yet accessible Pilates class designed to leave them feeling stronger. Bring a mat, water, and enjoy a refreshing morning of movement in the park. Registration required, sign up HERE.

BODYBAR Pilates Exeter is owned and operated by New Hampshire native and local entrepreneur, Aaron Smith. A former professional BMX rider, Smith has spent years investing in health and fitness, both personally and professionally. In his competition days, he recognized the rising popularity of Pilates and how the workout could be effective for athletic training. After researching franchise investments and meeting the BODYBAR Pilates team, he signed on to bring the workout to the Northeast. Smith will run the Exeter studio alongside his two health-focused restaurants, Salud and NU Chicken, located nearby in Portsmouth and Worcester.

"I'm proud to introduce BODYBAR Pilates to New England and open the first studio in New Hampshire this summer," said Aaron Smith, franchise owner, BODYBAR Pilates Exeter. "What drew me to BODYBAR was the brand's unique approach to traditional Pilates. I know what folks in this community are looking for, and knew a flash-in-the-pan workout wouldn't resonate here. I see a lot of opportunity for Pilates in Exeter, and my goal is to create a welcoming, inclusive, and closeknit community. I look forward to meeting our members very soon."

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. The Exeter studio will span 2,400 square feet and include 15 Reformers, and a private room for one‑on‑one training. The studio will offer BODYBAR's signature athletic Pilates classes, led by certified instructors and designed to support strength, balance, mobility, and overall well-being for all fitness levels, using state-of-the-art Pilates equipment.

"We're thrilled to be expanding alongside Aaron and connect with Pilates enthusiasts in New England," said Kamille McCollum, chief brand officer, president, and co-founder of BODYBAR Pilates. "From day one, Aaron has shown a strong commitment to investing in the right team, making sure they'll genuinely connect with our brand, mission, and core values. He's gone above and beyond with his onboarding, and we're confident he'll lead our Exeter studio with enthusiasm and passion."

BODYBAR Pilates continues to grow nationwide, with over 18,000 members and 86 studios nationwide, with another 30 opening this year. Following this opening, Smith hopes to open an additional BODYBAR studio in the coming years.

For more information about the new studio, membership packages and event registration, please call 941-202-0701, email [email protected] or visit BODYBAR Pilates Exeter. You can also follow the studio on Facebook and Instagram.

*Founding memberships are 15% off in July and August.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. As a growing franchise, BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates