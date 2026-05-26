Bodyceuticals Gains Momentum in California Through New Placement at Alameda Natural Grocery

TruLife Distribution Reviews Its National Rollout of Bodyceuticals Through the Addition of Another High-Performing California Retail Partner

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution reviews its national rollout strategy for client Bodyceuticals by highlighting a new natural grocery placement at Alameda Natural Grocery. The San Francisco-based wellness retailer has an estimated $6.3M-$13.3M in annual sales, making it an ideal addition to Bodyceuticals' growing retail footprint. This is one of over a dozen high-profile placements for TruLife Distribution's premium calendula-based skincare client, all of which are part of an ongoing national rollout to wellness-focused independent retailers across America.

TruLife Distribution has represented Bodyceuticals since 2024. In that time, it has secured placements across prominent retailers in the U.S., including MOMs Organic Market, Lazy Acres Natural Markets, Kimberton Whole Foods, and now Alameda Natural Grocery. These retailers collectively represent hundreds of millions of dollars in combined estimated annual sales.

For the team at TruLife Distribution, this level of success is par for the course. The brand management and distribution agency is an industry leader in the nutraceutical and wellness sectors, helping brands enter, establish, and scale their operations in the most competitive health and wellness industry in the world. TruLife Distribution plays the role of a trusted partner by bringing depth of experience, proven strategies, and the network and infrastructure to accelerate brand growth.

Its relationship with Bodyceuticals is a good example of the TruLife Distribution team's ability to execute a calculated regional and national rollout with a focus on natural grocery and wellness-focused independents. Natural grocery placements, like Alameda Natural Grocery, play a central role in long-term growth.

When a placement is with a retailer like Alameda Natural Grocery, it also boosts brand awareness and prestige. The woman-owned, independently operated, certified-green natural grocer is a well-known presence in Alameda and the broader San Francisco Bay Area.

Bodyceuticals is known for its award-winning, calendula-based, small-batch, artisan-crafted skincare products made from farm-grown botanicals and sustainable practices. This aligns with natural grocery expectations for clean ingredients, product transparency, and plant-based, minimally processed options. The partnership with Alameda Natural Grocery naturally elevates Bodyceuticals through the implicit endorsement that comes with shelf space.

"Bodyceuticals' West Coast growth reflects the rising demand for wellness-focused beauty in grocery and wellness aisles," said Brian Gould, founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution. "Our ability to help our client brands seize that opportunity is how we are able to deliver consistent results over time. Our strategies don't follow trends. We offer disciplined, ethical, and transparent execution at the store level. As partners like Alameda Natural Grocery bring Bodyceuticals to health-conscious shoppers in the Bay Area and beyond, we stay focused on building smart, sustainable growth for the brands that trust us with their presence in the wellness marketplace."

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com.

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution