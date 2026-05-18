TruLife Distribution Secures Strategic Placement for Bodyceuticals in Village Green Apothecary

The Brand Management and Distribution Agency Continues to Deliver Results as a Trusted Partner of Bodyceuticals Throughout a National Rollout Strategy Targeting Independent Health Retailers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As TruLife Distribution reviews its rollout strategy for its customer Bodyceuticals, CEO Brian Gould highlights a placement at Village Green Apothecary. The high-performing independent wellness retailer is a prime position for the calendula-based skincare brand, thanks to Village Green's estimated $7.5M–$19.2M in annual sales combined with its reputation for offering clinical-grade, practitioner-recommended wellness products.

TruLife Distribution is an industry leader in health and wellness brand management, promotion, and distribution. It has helped dozens of nutraceutical and wellness brands scale in a competitive US marketplace. It continues to operate as a trusted partner for brands like Bodyceuticals, driving consistent placements and building brand awareness through a calculated regional and national rollout based on a multi-year strategic initiative that prioritizes influential independent health retailers with strong consumer trust.

Village Green Apothecary has a reputation for high standards. It has clinical nutritionists, pharmacists, herbalists, integrative practitioners, compounding specialists, and naturopathic doctors on staff, all of whom combine for a deep sense of qualitative clinical work. This is a perfect fit for Bodyceuticals' calendula-based, small-batch formulations, which maintain retailer standards for clean, effective, and transparent ingredients.

This alignment of holistic skincare with health-conscious consumers is a strong retailer-specific fit that benefits Bodyceuticals, Village Green Apothecary, and its consumers. Brian Gould, founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution, is excited to see Bodyceuticals gain traction in California and other key U.S. markets. Placements like Village Green Apothecary's Washington, D.C.-based brick-and-mortar storefront and robust online presence prove that his team and their strategies and systems work.

"Our ability to consistently deliver results for our clients comes from a disciplined focus on ethical, transparent, and high-performance execution at the retail level," Gould said. "As partners like Village Green Apothecary expand access to Bodyceuticals, we remain fully committed to driving smart, long-term growth for the brands that trust us to protect and expand their presence in the wellness marketplace."

Paula Herrera, owner of Bodyceuticals, also spoke to the impact that TruLife Distribution's team has had on her brand's quickly growing regional and national footprint.

"Our work with TruLife has been a turning point for Bodyceuticals," said Herrera. "Their responsiveness, retailer execution, and growth support have helped us secure placements like Village Green Apothecary, MOMs Organic Market, and over a dozen others. They're helping us build real momentum at scale."

As TruLife Distribution and Bodyceuticals look back on a string of recent placements, they are excited for the future. Each new retailer partnership is another milestone that accelerates Bodyceuticals' brand growth, helping the company's natural skincare products shine and proving, once again, that the TruLife Distribution approach to sustainable growth in the health and wellness industry works.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His health and wellness brand management firm has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com.

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution