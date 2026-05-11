TruLife Distribution Celebrates Bodyceuticals Placement in Kimberton Whole Foods

The Brand Management and Distribution Partner Has Placed the Award-Winning Skincare Brand in All Eight of Kimberton Whole Foods' Stores

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodyceuticals is an award-winning calendula skincare brand that has gained notoriety in the past few years, thanks to TruLife Distribution's dedicated marketing and distribution support. The brand is in dozens of stores (including over 30 MOMs Organic Market locations), and TruLife Distribution has presented the brand to retailers at many conferences and events. As TruLife Distribution reviews its successful streak of placements over the past few years, one that stands out at present is the placement of Bodyceuticals at Kimberton Whole Foods.

"Kimberton Whole Foods has eight locations and an estimated annual sales in the tens of millions," said Brian Gould, founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution. "It is a perfect place for a serious, growing wellness brand to get exposure, expand market share, and start to build that sales engine across a wide geographic footprint. That's why we knew it would be a good fit for Bodyceuticals."

Kimberton Whole Foods runs a neighborhood natural market model in the greater Philadelphia region in southeastern Pennsylvania. (Its eight locations generate around $57.2 million in estimated annual sales.) The natural market chain offers local Pennsylvanians access to organic produce, local groceries, baked goods, and prepared foods. It also sells high-quality supplements, which makes it a perfect fit for Bodyceuticals' award-winning calendula-based lip balms, massage oils, facial creams, and similar beauty products.

Kimberton Whole Foods is particularly focused on highlighting relationships with food artisans and farmers. Once again, this fits Bodyceuticals due to its focus on farm-grown botanical ingredients and sustainable business practices. Its formulas are artisan-crafted, micro-distilled, and use a small-batch manufacturing process, as well.

"We've enjoyed watching Bodyceuticals continue to gain placement after placement since we took over marketing and distribution for the brand," said Gould. "The brand is picking up steam every month. It's a testimony of the TruLife promotional model and our team's ability to consistently deliver results for our clients. It proves that when you make ethics, transparency, and efficiency the standard, it can create real results. This is a proven system we're using to help dozens of health and wellness brands gain exposure, grow sales, and scale their businesses, and in 2026, we continue to be 100% focused on using it to build promising futures for all of the brands that trust us to protect and grow their market presence."

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com.

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution