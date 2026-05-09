BOE continues to launch new products and solutions in the field of high-end displays

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

1、Redefine Visual Experience with Scientific Standards! BOE Releases Core Research Findings on OLED Display Clarity-Legibility Index, Paving the Way for the Industry's First Transparent Pro Standard to Deliver Supreme Visual Experience

With the rapid popularization of OLED display technology, basic screen indicators including resolution, color gamut and brightness keep improving. Meanwhile, display transparency — a core experience metric that determines visual comfort , image authenticity and premium visual quality — has drawn growing attention across the industry.

Recently, BOE has empowered the launch of the industry's first flagship high-transparency OLED display panel, setting an industry-leading benchmark in four key dimensions: color, depth , clarity and dynamic range. It ushers high-end display into a new era, shifting from purely numerical technical specifications to ultimate user-centric visual experience.

In addition, BOE officially unveiled its in-depth research achievements on OLED display transparency. It has identified the core underlying factors affecting visual transparency through scientific research, pioneered the industry's first display transparency index formula, and facilitated the release of the first authoritative evaluation standard for OLED display transparency. This marks an industry's transformation from specs-oriented to experience-driven development. This marks a full-process breakthrough covering underlying technical analysis, scientifically guided image quality development and mass production application.

At present, the group standard 《Standard of Associations Organic light emitting diode display —Evaluation method for display clarity》, led and formulated by BOE based on relevant research outcomes, has been officially issued. As the world's first dedicated evaluation standard focusing on OLED display transparency, it fills the long-standing industry gap in correlating subjective visual perception with objective image quality parameters.

Leveraging this standard and transparency research results, BOE has assisted partners in developing the industry's first flagship high-transparency OLED screen. The company has built a comprehensive technical system for OLED visual transparency. Supported by cutting-edge technologies such as tandem, LTPO and high-precision Demura crosstalk optimization algorithms, BOE and its partners have carried out full-link optimization from display panels to end devices.

Going forward, BOE will continue to deepen research on display human factors engineering and visual experience. Through technological innovation and standard leadership, it will bring more ultimate, high-transparency premium display experiences to users worldwide.

2、BOE Beneficial "Natural" Light Technology (BNL): Solving Visual Health Pain Points and Leading the Display Industry Trend

In an era of ubiquitous displays, users are spending increasingly longer hours on screens. Nevertheless, the luminous properties of conventional displays poorly align with the human visual system, sparking widespread consumer concerns over visual health. To address such challenges, BOE draws inspiration from natural light. By deeply analyzing natural light and extracting beneficial features highly consistent with health and comfort, BOE established the Beneficial "Natural" Light Technology (BNL) architecture. Evolving from single technical upgrades to a systematic solution, BNL replicates the merits of natural light across four core dimensions: Depolarization Adjustment, Spectrum Optimization, Light Profile Optimization and Time-varying Adaptation, advancing display technology toward healthy viewing.

BNL & Visual Health

Depolarization Adjustment: The linearly polarized light of traditional displays causes targeted stimulation to retinal lutein, resulting in dry eyes, eyelid redness and other discomforts. Based on the mainstream Circular Polarization (QWP) solution, BOE BNL has developed a series of technologies like BSF/RDF Random Depolarization technology and un-Polarization，which convert linearly polarized light into randomly polarized light, enabling balanced lutein utilization across the entire visual field, and deliver natural-light-level eye protection.

Spectrum Optimization: Conventional narrow-band RGB spectra feature poor continuity and imbalanced energy distribution, with excessive high-energy blue light that induces eye strain and increases risks of macular damage. Beyond Low Blue Light solutions, BOE BNL has developed Natural-like Spectrum, Beneficial Red Light, Infrared Light and Circadian Rhythm technologies. Multiple clinical studies have verified that Beneficial Red Light and Infrared Light can effectively inhibit axial elongation and accelerate eye microcirculation. BOE takes the lead in integrating such optics into displays，achieving a spectral distribution matching degree of over 60%, an energy ratio of Beneficial Red Light (650–670 nm) exceeding 50%, and independent on/off switching and energy adjustment of Infrared Light. Meanwhile, Circadian Rhythm technology regulates melatonin secretion to safeguard sleep quality. Shifting from passive harm reduction to active eye benefits, BOE BNL delivers all-round visual health protection.

Light Profile Optimization: Conventional screens are prone to surface reflection and glare, which interfere with visual recognition and cause cumulative eye fatigue. Powered by industry-leading Anti-Glare, Low Reflection and Wide Viewing Angle technologies, BOE BNL accurately simulates the diffuse reflection of natural light to deliver consistent visual comfort across diverse viewing angles. For instance, BOE UB Cell technology achieves a DGR value below 5 with negligible glare and reflection, ensuring sustained visual comfort.

Time-varying Adaptation: Conventional displays tend to produce low-frequency flicker and fixed brightness and color temperature that fail to adapt to ambient changes, forcing frequent eye muscle adjustments and leading to discomfort. By adopting Flicker Free and Light Self-adaptive technologies, BOE BNL delivers stable, ultra-smooth visuals that replicate the comfort of natural light.

SID 2026: BOE Launches New BNL Display Products

At SID Display Week 2026, BOE launched new BNL health display products. The highlight product is the industry's first 13.8-inch BNL health display tablet. It integrates all four core dimensions，supported by 7 core BNL technologies， to deliver a healthy and comfortable visual experience.

As a global leader in the display industry, BOE has led the development and officially issued the world's first "Natural Light" display standard via the Zhongguancun Standardization Association，and has jointly issued the White Paper on Natural Light Display Technologies (Engineering Considerations, Application Value and Challenges) with TÜV Rheinland to drive standardized and high-quality industrial development. In the future, BOE will continue to iterate on technologies, diversify product forms and application scenarios, advance the grading standards for Beneficial "Natural" Light displays, and protect users' visual health.

SOURCE BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.